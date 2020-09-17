Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez laced a single down the third base line to plate the winning run in the 10th inning of a walk-off triumph over the Cleveland Indians at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs how now won four straight games after the 3-2 triumph Wednesday in Chicago. Baez went 2 for 5 with an RBI and a run scored in the series finale with Cleveland.

Cubs pitcher Jon Lester allowed four hits and two runs in five innings, but was not on the record for a decision. Cameron Maybin went 2 for 3 with an RBI in the victory.

Indians outfielder Oscar Mercado homered in the loss.

The Indians took a 1-0 lead on a wild pitch in the first inning. Jason Heyward then tied the score for the Cubs with an RBI single in the bottom of the second inning. Maybin added another RBI single in the fourth frame to push the Chicago lead to 2-1.

Mercado swatted his first home run of the season to tie the game at 2-2 in the top of the fifth inning. The Chicago and Cleveland bullpens then kept runs off the scoreboard for the next four frames to prompt extra innings.

The Indians were retired in order at the start of the 10th frame. The Cubs began the bottom of the inning with Ian Happ on second base. Kris Bryant singled to leadoff the half inning. Indians relief pitcher Phil Maton then issued an intentional walk to Anthony Rizzo to load the bases.

The plan appeared to work at first, as Maton struck out Willson Contreras and Kyle Schwarber in consecutive at-bats. Maton also earned a quick 0-2 lead in the count in the next at-bat when he faced Baez.

The Cubs shortstop then lunged forward and threw his bat at the third offering, which was well outside of the strike zone. Baez connected with the baseball and pulled it just inside the third base line. Happ then jogged in from third base for the winning run.

The Cubs (30-20) remain in first place in the National League Central. The Indians (26-23) are in third place in the American League Central.

The Cubs host the Minnesota Twins at 8:15 p.m. EDT Friday at Wrigley Field. The Indians battle the Detroit Tigers at 7:10 p.m. EDT Thursday at Comerica Park in Detroit.