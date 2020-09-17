Sept. 17 (UPI) -- The Chicago White Sox are back in the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade after earning a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

With the victory, the White Sox clinched their first postseason berth since 2008. It is only the franchise's second trip to the playoffs since the club won the World Series in 2005.

Advertisement

The White Sox are the first American League team to clinch a spot in the 2020 postseason. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers became the first NL club to punch their ticket to the playoffs.

"Everybody in there is extremely happy," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "It's the culmination of a lot of hard work over the years. Hopefully, it's just a first step, and we continue to move forward."

RELATED Dodgers become first team to clinch spot in 2020 MLB playoffs

White Sox slugger Jose Abreu fueled the win with his 17th home run of the season. The homer -- which tied the game at one run apiece in the fourth inning -- gave Abreu 50 RBIs in the team's first 50 games this year, making him the first MLB player to reach 50 RBIs in 2020 and the first to do it in 50 contests since the Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera in 2013.

Abreu tied the game again in the seventh inning when he legged out an infield single to score Jarrod Dyson from third. That sequence set up the winner -- a line drive double to left field by Eloy Jimenez to plate pinch runner Yolmer Sanchez.

"For me, that was a really special moment," Jimenez said. "It's really fun, you know. At the beginning of the year, I would have been disappointed if we didn't make the playoffs. Now, we've made it, and we have to continue to play hard and win our division."

"We're not done," Renteria said. "This is just one phase of it. Hopefully, we're continuing to be better."

This week in Major League Baseball License Photo Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant hits a single against the Cleveland Indians in Chicago on Wednesday. The Cubs defeated the Indians 3-2. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | The Indians' Oscar Mercado reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo The Cubs' Kyle Schwarber (R) is congratulated by Cameron Maybin after scoring against the Indians. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo License Photo Washington Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera hits a two-run homer against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Wednesday. The Nationals defeated the Rays 4-2. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | The Rays' Yoshimoto Tsutsugo (L) congratulates Brandon Lowe after his solo home run off the Nationals. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo The Nationals' Juan Soto tosses his helmet to the dirt after striking out against the Rays' Peter Fairbanks. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo The Rays' Randy Arozarena races from second base to score on Nate Lowe's RBI double off the Nationals' starter Austin Voth. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo New York Yankees Giancarlo Stanton breaks a bat with a swing against the Toronto Blue Jays in New York City on Tuesday. The Yankess defeated the Blue Jays 20-6. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo The Yankees' Luke Voit (R) celebrates with Stanton after he hit a three-run homer. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Voit smiles crossing home plate after hitting a three-run homer. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Chicago White Sox players celebrate after defeating the Minnesota Twins 3-1 in Chicago on Monday. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo The Twins' Byron Buxton bats against the White Sox. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo The White Sox's Nick Madrigal runs to steal first base. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo White Sox player Adam Engel hits an RBI-single against the Twins. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina is tagged out near home plate by Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson in St. Louis on Sunday. The Reds defeated the Cardinals 10-5. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo The Cardinals' Harrison Bader motions to the press box after touching home plate to hit a three-run homer. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo The Cardinals' Kolten Wong walks to the plate to bat. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Cardinals mascot Fredbird sits under an umbrella with a fishing pole among cutouts of fans watching the Reds and Cardinals play. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Houston Astros' reliever Ryan Pressly (L) fist bumps with catcher Mart'n Maldonado after earning his ninth save with a 7-5 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo The Dodgers' Kenley Jansen winds up to deliver against the Astros. Jansen blew a three-run lead in a 7-5 loss, exiting after the Astros scored four runs on five hits and an error by third baseman Max Muncy. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo The Astros' Josh Reddick hits a two RBI double off Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo