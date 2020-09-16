Sept. 16 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees activated All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge from the injured list Wednesday and batted him second against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Judge's return to the field gives the Yankees a full stable of active regulars for the first time since Aug. 8. The Yankees have been short-handed offensively since All-Star slugger Giancarlo Stanton was put on the IL with a strained left hamstring Aug. 9. Stanton was activated for Tuesday night's game against the Blue Jays.
Second baseman D.J. LeMahieu, shortstop Gleyber Torres and third baseman Gio Urshela also had stints on the injured list this season, but all of them have since returned to the lineup.
"Writing him back in the lineup is big," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of Judge, who had been out since Aug. 26 after re-aggravating a strained right calf.
Entering Wednesday night's game, Judge was batting .292 with nine home runs, 20 RBIs and a 1.081 OPS in 18 games this year.
Also Wednesday, the Yankees announced they were transferring left-handed pitcher James Paxton to the 45-day injured list, ending his regular season and likely his time with the club.
Paxton, who can become a free agent after the season, hasn't pitched since Aug. 20 because of a strained left flexor tendon in his throwing arm. The 31-year-old experienced a setback in his rehab last week and ends the season with a 1-1 record and 6.64 ERA in five starts.
This week in Major League Baseball
New York Yankees Giancarlo Stanton breaks a bat with a swing against the Toronto Blue Jays in New York City on Tuesday. The Yankess defeated the Blue Jays 20-6. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Yankees' Luke Voit (R) celebrates with Stanton after he hit a three-run homer. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Voit smiles crossing home plate after hitting a three-run homer. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Chicago White Sox players celebrate after defeating the Minnesota Twins 3-1 in Chicago on Monday. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Twins' Byron Buxton bats against the White Sox. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The White Sox's Nick Madrigal runs to steal first base. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
White Sox player Adam Engel hits an RBI-single against the Twins. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina is tagged out near home plate by Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson in St. Louis on Sunday. The Reds defeated the Cardinals 10-5. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Cardinals' Harrison Bader motions to the press box after touching home plate to hit a three-run homer. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Cardinals' Kolten Wong walks to the plate to bat. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Cardinals mascot Fredbird sits under an umbrella with a fishing pole among cutouts of fans watching the Reds and Cardinals play. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Houston Astros' reliever Ryan Pressly (L) fist bumps with catcher Mart'n Maldonado after earning his ninth save with a 7-5 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Dodgers' Kenley Jansen winds up to deliver against the Astros. Jansen blew a three-run lead in a 7-5 loss, exiting after the Astros scored four runs on five hits and an error by third baseman Max Muncy. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Astros' Josh Reddick hits a two RBI double off Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo