Sept. 16 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees activated All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge from the injured list Wednesday and batted him second against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Judge's return to the field gives the Yankees a full stable of active regulars for the first time since Aug. 8. The Yankees have been short-handed offensively since All-Star slugger Giancarlo Stanton was put on the IL with a strained left hamstring Aug. 9. Stanton was activated for Tuesday night's game against the Blue Jays.

Advertisement

Second baseman D.J. LeMahieu, shortstop Gleyber Torres and third baseman Gio Urshela also had stints on the injured list this season, but all of them have since returned to the lineup.

"Writing him back in the lineup is big," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of Judge, who had been out since Aug. 26 after re-aggravating a strained right calf.

Entering Wednesday night's game, Judge was batting .292 with nine home runs, 20 RBIs and a 1.081 OPS in 18 games this year.

Also Wednesday, the Yankees announced they were transferring left-handed pitcher James Paxton to the 45-day injured list, ending his regular season and likely his time with the club.

Paxton, who can become a free agent after the season, hasn't pitched since Aug. 20 because of a strained left flexor tendon in his throwing arm. The 31-year-old experienced a setback in his rehab last week and ends the season with a 1-1 record and 6.64 ERA in five starts.