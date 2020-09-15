Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Adam Engel and Tim Anderson each had RBI hits in the eighth inning to help the Chicago White Sox edge the Minnesota Twins in the first clash of a four-game series in Chicago.

White Sox starter Dylan Cease also allowed five hits and one run in 4 2/3 innings in the 3-1 win Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field. The White Sox are on a five-game winning streak and have won nine of their last 10 games.

Chicago (31-16) has the best record in the American League and a two-game lead over the Twins (30-19) in the American League Central division standings.

Twins starter Jose Berrios allowed six hits and one run in five innings, but was not on the record for a decision. The White Sox bullpen combined to allow just three hits and no runs over the final 4 1/3 innings to secure the triumph.

White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal plated Yoan Moncada with a second-inning RBI single for an early 1-0 lead. Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco then tied the game with an RBI single in the fifth frame before the White Sox rallied in the eighth inning.

Twins relief pitcher Taylor Rogers entered the game for Tyler Duffey in the bottom of the eighth frame. Rogers began his night with back-to-back walks issued to Moncada and Luis Robert. Engel then entered the game as a pinch hitter for Nomar Mazara.

Engel fouled off a bunt attempt on the first offering of his exchange with Rogers. He then slapped an 0-1 Rogers slider to center field to plate Moncada for a go-ahead run.

Nick Madrigal lined out in the next at-bat. Anderson then followed with a double to left field to plate Robert for an insurance run.

White Sox relief pitcher Alex Colome forced two pop outs to start the ninth frame. He allowed a Byron Buxton double before he struck out Jake Cave to end the game and pick up his second win of 2020.

Anderson went 3 for 5 with an RBI in the win. White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu and left fielder Eloy Jimenez collected two hits apiece. Twins right fielder Max Kepler went 2 for 4 with a walk in the loss.

The White Sox host the Twins in the second game of the series at 8:10 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.