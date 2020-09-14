Cincinnati Reds' Luis Castillo delivers a pitch to the St. Louis Cardinals in St. Louis on Friday. The Reds defeated the Cardinals 3-1. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Cardinals' Kolten Wong (L) puts the tag on the Reds' Shogo Akiyama at second base for the out.
The Reds' Joey Votto (L) is greeted at home plate by teammate Nick Castellanos after hitting a two-run homer.
Chicago White Sox second baseman Yolmer Sanchez (L) celebrates with shortstop Tim Anderson after they both scored against the Detroit Tigers in Chicago on Friday.
The Tigers' Daz Cameron hits two-run single against the White Sox.
The Tigers Casey Mize (C) delivers against the White Sox.
Boston Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays in the ninth inning at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Thursday. The Red Sox won 4-3.
Boston Red Sox players, from left to right, Jonathan Arauz, Xander Bogaerts, Christian Vazquez and Christian Arroyo celebrate the win.
The Rays' Brandon Lowe celebrates his solo home with Willy Adames (1).
The Red Sox's Rafael Devers tags out the Rays' Manuel Margot trying to steal third base on a throw from Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez during the first inning.
Red Sox center-fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. comes up short as a solo home run hit by the Rays' Brandon Lowe clears the fence in the fourth inning.
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina watches the baseball go foul off the bat of Detroit Tigers Jonathan Schoop in the third inning at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday. The Tigers won 6-3.
Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal throws in the first inning.
Molina, wearing uniform No. 21 in honor of Roberto Clemente, looks skyward as he touches home plate, hitting a two-run homer in the second inning. The team was honoring Clemente,
the Hall of Fame outfielder who died in 1972.
New York Mets starting pitcher Rick Porcello throws against the Baltimore Orioles in New York City on Wednesday. The Mets defeated the Orioles 7-6.
The Mets' Pete Alonso points to the Mets dugout after hitting a solo home run, giving his team a one-run lead.
The Mets' Jeff McNeil (R) celebrates with Alonso after hitting a two-run homer.
The Orioles' DJ Stewart celebrates after he hits a solo home run.
The Pirates line up on the third base line, all wearing number 21 to honor Roberto Clemente before the start of the game.
White Sox pitcher Dane Dunning throws against the Pirates.
Chicago White Sox outfielders celebrate their 8-1 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
The Cubs' Cameron Maybin hits a single.
The Cubs' Wilson Contreras (L) and Kyle Schwarber celebrate after they scored on a triple hit against the Reds.
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Mahle delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago on Tuesday. The Cubs defeated the Reds 3-0.
St. Louis Cardinals infielders talk near the number 20 placed behind second base to honor the late Lou Brock during a pitching change against the Minnesota Twins in St. Louis on Tuesday. Brock was a Cardinals Hall of Famer who died recently
at age 81.The Cardinals defeated the Twins 6-4.
St. Louis Cardinals mascot Fredbird honors Brock by holding up his number 20 high up in the stands. Brock helped guide the team to two World Series titles in the 1960s.
The Cardinals' Harrison Bader makes the catch for an out on a fly ball off the bat of Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco.
The Marlins' Matt Joyce celebrates his solo home run at the plate.
The Marlins' Sixto Sanchez throws a pitch to the Braves.
Atlanta Braves pitcher Kyle Wright throws to the Miami Marlins in Atlanta on Tuesday. The Marlins defeated the Braves 8-0.
The Nationals' Josh Harrison runs off the field.
Washington Nationals' Victor Robles celebrates after the Nationals defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.
The Rays' Ji-Man Choi (L) plays first base against Robles.
The Nationals' Juan Soto connects for a single.
Members of the Royals bullpen look on from the Indians club seats during their game.
Lindor (L) tags out Edward Olivares as he attempts to steal second base.
Cleveland Indians batter Francisco Lindor (L) bunts against the Kansas City Royals in Cleveland on Monday. The Indians defeated
the Royals 5-2.
The Indians' Zach Plesac is now 3-1 with a 1.32 ERA in 2020 after four strikeouts and no issued walks on Monday.
MLB umpire James Hoye (L) looks on between the Indians' Zach Plesac (front) and Cesar Hernandez during the first inning.
St. Louis Cardinals batter Harrison Bader hits a double against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago on Sunday. The Cubs defeated the Cardinals 5-1.
The Cubs' Javier Baez blows a bubble while at bat against the Cardinals.
The Cubs' Willson Contreras (R) tags out Bader at home plate.
The Nationals' Brock Holt (L) breaks up a double play as he slides in to second base as Hechavarria leaps out of the way.
The Braves' Ender Inciarte chases down the ball hit by Nationals' batter Trea Turner for a triple in the ninth inning.
From left to right, the Brewers' coaching staff Jason Lane, Andy Haines and manager Craig Counsell look on from the dugout.
The Atlanta Braves bench celebrates with Freddie Freeman after scoring a grand slam home run with teammates Ronald Acuna Jr., Adeiny Hechavarria and Dansby Swanson during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals in Atlanta on Sunday. The Braves defeated the Nationals 10-3.
Milwaukee Brewers Orlando Arcia (C) fields a ground ball as the Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana runs to third base in Cleveland on Sunday. The Indians defeated the Brewers 4-1.
The Brewers' Eric Yardley pitches against the Indians.
MLB umpire Jerry Meals (R) looks at the Indians' Jose Ramirez after he was tagged out attempting to steal second base.
The Brewers' Brett Anderson pitches in the first inning.