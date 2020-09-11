Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays on Friday made MLB history by starting nine left-handed batters against the Boston Red Sox.

Rays manager Kevin Cash went with nine pure lefties in his batting order against Red Sox right-handed pitcher Andrew Triggs. According to ESPN Stats & Information, it is the first time that has occurred in the major leagues during the modern era (since 1900).

Multiple teams have started a lineup in which all nine batters have hit from the left side of the plate, but Friday's lineup marks the first time that none of those players were switch-hitters.

"We knew we were left-handed heavy coming into the season and we've added a couple of left-handed hitters," Cash told reporters before Friday's game against the Red Sox. "Just thinking about it [Thursday] night, we don't know Triggs very well.

"We have him as a pretty big [splitter] guy. We're not even sure how deep he'll go in the game, but we know we have plenty of right-handers [so] that if they decide to go left-handed at certain points, we have options."

When they go right, we go left https://t.co/W1ChzjNpXt pic.twitter.com/LZlUKrbAEu— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 11, 2020

The first-place Rays (28-16) held a 3 1/2-game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays entering Friday's games.

The 31-year-old Triggs, who was claimed off waivers from the San Francisco Giants last month, has a 0-1 record and 6.00 ERA for the Red Sox this season.