Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Pete Alonso hit a go-ahead home run and Michael Conforto snared an impressive over-the-shoulder catch with the bases loaded to lead the New York Mets to a 7-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y.
Alonso went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI in the victory Wednesday at Citi Field. Conforto also homered in the win.
"Every single win matters so much, especially at this point of the year," Alonso told reporters. "There were so many incredible instances where the game changed.
"It was a tremendous group effort."
The Orioles blasted Mets starter Rick Porcello for 10 hits and five runs in four innings, but the Mets bullpen allowed just two hits and shut out Baltimore over the final 3 1/3 innings to secure the win.
Renato Nunez and Ryan Mountcastle each hit RBI singles in the top of the first inning to give the Orioles a 2-0 edge. Mets outfielder Jeff McNeil cut the deficit in half with another RBI single in the bottom of the second inning.
Orioles third baseman Rio Ruiz sliced a two-run double to center field for a 4-1 lead in the third inning. Hanser Alberto then plated Ruiz with an RBI single in the same frame.
McNeil returned to the plate in the bottom of the fourth frame and smashed a two-run homer to left field to make the score 5-3. D.J. Stewart responded with a solo home run for the Orioles in the top of the next inning.
Conforto then stepped up to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the fifth frame to cut the deficit to two runs. The Mets outfielder fouled off a fastball from Orioles starter Jorge Lopez before he connected on an 0-1 sinker and sent the pitch over the center field fence for a 429-foot homer.
Robinson Cano hit an RBI single in the same inning to cut the Orioles advantage to one run. The Orioles responded again in the top of the sixth frame before Conforto came up with another big play.
The Mets retired the first two hitters of the inning before relief pitcher Jared Hughes issued a walk and hit back-to-back batters to load the bases. Justin Wilson then replaced Hughes to face Ruiz in the final at-bat of the half inning. The Orioles infielder took a cutter for a ball on the first pitch of the exchange. He then blasted a 1-0 sinker deep to right field.
Conforto raced back toward the warning track as he tracked the baseball. He looked over his right shoulder before he realized the ball was headed toward his left side. Conforto then adjusted to the ball's flight path, jumped and used his gloved left hand to snag the ball for the final out of the frame.
"I tried to find the wall before I made my jump," Conforto said. "The [Mets] bullpen was yelling that I had room. In that situation you have to just go up for it.
"Luckily my glove was just long enough and I came down with it."
Neither team managed to get a hit in the seventh inning. Orioles pitcher Hunter Harvey came in to relieve Tanner Scott in the bottom of the eighth inning to face Alonso in the leadoff at-bat.
Alonso smashed Harvey's first pitch of the night to center field for a 406-foot homer. Alonso's blast traveled 105 mph off his bat and left the field in 6 seconds, according to Statcast.
Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz allowed a leadoff single to Hanser Alberto in the top of the ninth inning before he retired the next three hitters and picked up his third save of the season.
Lopez allowed six hits and five runs for the Orioles. Stewart went 3 for 3 with two runs scored, an RBI and a walk in the loss. Mountcastle went 4 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored.
McNeil and Dominic Smith had two hits apiece for the Mets.
The Mets (20-24) and Orioles (20-22) split the two-game series. The Orioles battle the New York Yankees at 7:05 p.m. EDT Thursday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. The Mets face the Toronto Blue Jays at 6:37 p.m. EDT Friday at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, N.Y.
New York Mets starting pitcher Rick Porcello throws against the Baltimore Orioles in New York City on Wednesday. The Mets defeated the Orioles 7-6. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Mets' Pete Alonso points to the Mets dugout after hitting a solo home run, giving his team a one-run lead. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Orioles' DJ Stewart celebrates after he hits a solo home run. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Mets' Jeff McNeil (R) celebrates with Alonso after hitting a two-run homer. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Chicago White Sox outfielders celebrate their 8-1 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
White Sox pitcher Dane Dunning throws against the Pirates. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates line up on the third base line, all wearing number 21 to honor Roberto Clemente before the start of the game. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Mahle delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago on Tuesday. The Cubs defeated the Reds 3-0. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Wilson Contreras (L) and Kyle Schwarber celebrate after they scored on a triple hit against the Reds. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Cameron Maybin hits a single. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
Atlanta Braves pitcher Kyle Wright throws to the Miami Marlins in Atlanta on Tuesday. The Marlins defeated the Braves 8-0. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Marlins' Matt Joyce celebrates his solo home run at the plate. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Marlins' Sixto Sanchez throws a pitch to the Braves. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
Washington Nationals' Victor Robles celebrates after the Nationals defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Nationals' Josh Harrison runs off the field. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Rays' Ji-Man Choi (L) plays first base against Robles. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Nationals' Juan Soto connects for a single. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
St. Louis Cardinals infielders talk near the number 20 placed behind second base to honor the late Lou Brock during a pitching change against the Minnesota Twins in St. Louis on Tuesday. Brock was a Cardinals Hall of Famer who died recently
at age 81.The Cardinals defeated the Twins 6-4. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
St. Louis Cardinals mascot Fredbird honors Brock by holding up his number 20 high up in the stands. Brock helped guide the team to two World Series titles in the 1960s. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Cardinals' Harrison Bader makes the catch for an out on a fly ball off the bat of Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Cleveland Indians batter Francisco Lindor (L) bunts against the Kansas City Royals in Cleveland on Monday. The Indians defeated
the Royals 5-2. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Members of the Royals bullpen look on from the Indians club seats during their game. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Zach Plesac is now 3-1 with a 1.32 ERA in 2020 after four strikeouts and no issued walks on Monday. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Lindor (L) tags out Edward Olivares as he attempts to steal second base. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
MLB umpire James Hoye (L) looks on between the Indians' Zach Plesac (front) and Cesar Hernandez during the first inning. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
St. Louis Cardinals batter Harrison Bader hits a double against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago on Sunday. The Cubs defeated the Cardinals 5-1. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Javier Baez blows a bubble while at bat against the Cardinals. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Willson Contreras (R) tags out Bader at home plate. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Atlanta Braves bench celebrates with Freddie Freeman after scoring a grand slam home run with teammates Ronald Acuna Jr., Adeiny Hechavarria and Dansby Swanson during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals in Atlanta on Sunday. The Braves defeated the Nationals 10-3. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Braves' Ender Inciarte chases down the ball hit by Nationals' batter Trea Turner for a triple in the ninth inning. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Nationals' Brock Holt (L) breaks up a double play as he slides in to second base as Hechavarria leaps out of the way. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
Milwaukee Brewers Orlando Arcia (C) fields a ground ball as the Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana runs to third base in Cleveland on Sunday. The Indians defeated the Brewers 4-1. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Brewers' Eric Yardley pitches against the Indians. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
MLB umpire Jerry Meals (R) looks at the Indians' Jose Ramirez after he was tagged out attempting to steal second base. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, the Brewers' coaching staff Jason Lane, Andy Haines and manager Craig Counsell look on from the dugout. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Brewers' Brett Anderson pitches in the first inning. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo