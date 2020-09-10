Atlanta Braves left fielder Adam Duvall went 3 for 4 with nine RBIs, five runs scored and two walks in a lopsided win over the Miami Marlins Wednesday in Atlanta. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Braves came one run short of tying the MLB record for runs in a game with the 29-9 victory Wednesday at Truist Park. Duvall went 3 for 4 with nine RBIs, five runs scored and two walks in the lopsided affair.
"Duvall has just been something else lately. It was one of those weird nights where we just got rolling," Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters.
The Braves outfielder's homer trio came just seven days after he also hit three homers in a win over the Boston Red Sox. Ronaldo Acuna Jr., Freddie Freeman, Dansby Swanson and Ozzie Albies also collected three hits apiece in Wednesday's win. The Braves had 23 hits in the blowout.
The Braves offense then erupted for 11 runs in the bottom of the inning, capped off with homers from Duvall and Albies.
Lewis Brinson hit a three-run homer for the Marlins in the top of the third frame to make the score 11-5. Freeman then smacked his eighth home run of the season in the bottom of the third frame to plate two more Braves runs.
The Marlins responded with a three-run fourth frame, but couldn't overcome the large deficit. Freeman added a three-run double in the bottom of the fourth inning. Duvall and Acuna each homered in the fifth frame.
Acuna hit a three-run double in the sixth inning to push the Braves lead to 25-8. Alfaro plated the Marlins' final run with an RBI single in the top of the seventh inning.
Duvall then stamped the victory with a seventh-inning grand slam to left field. The 450-foot blast traveled 110 mph and left the field in 5.2 seconds, according to Statcast.
Lopez allowed four hits and seven runs in 1 and 2/3 innings to take his fourth loss of the season. Marlins relief pitcher Jordan Yamamoto allowed 11 hits and 13 runs in 2 2/3 innings. Braves starter Tommy Milone allowed eight hits and eight runs in 3 1/3 innings of work.
Marlins designated hitter Jesus Aguilar went 3 for 5 with an RBI and run scored. Cooper went 2 for 4. Brinson went 1 for 4 with three RBIs in the loss.
Freeman went 3 for 6 with six RBIs and two runs scored for the Braves. Acuna went 3 for 4 with five RBIs, four runs scored and three walks.
Miami won two out of three games in the road series against Atlanta. The Marlins (19-19) host the Philadelphia Phillies at 6:40 p.m. EDT Thursday at Marlins Park in Miami.
The Braves (25-18) face the Washington Nationals at 6:05 p.m. EDT Thursday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.
