Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber allowed five hits and one run and had 10 strikeouts in five innings to earn his seventh win of the season with a dominant outing against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Bieber is now tied for the league lead in wins and has an MLB-best 1.25 ERA after the pristine performance Sunday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Indians catcher Carlos Santana went 2 for 3 with two RBIs in the 4-1 win.

"I'm learning and growing a lot and learning how to attack in different ways," Bieber told reporters. "I would like to get a lot deeper into ball games, but certain teams are trying to get my pitch count up.

"I have to take it for what it's worth and keep it rolling."

The Indians pitcher hasn't allowed more than three runs or six hits in any of his nine starts this season. He has pitched for at least five innings in each of those starts. Bieber also has had at least 10 strikeouts in six starts in 2020. He has had five starts in which he didn't allow a run.

Bieber retired the first 11 Brewers batters in order and didn't allow a hit until the fourth inning on Sunday. Santana gave the Indians a 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the bottom of the first frame. Indians left fielder Jordan Luplow doubled the Indians' lead with an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Brewers catcher Jaco Nottingham slapped an RBI single to second base to cut the Indians lead to 2-1 in the fifth frame.

Santana plated Jose Ramirez with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning. Franmil Reyes plated the final run of the game when he grounded into a double play in the same frame.

Indians relief pitchers Phil Maton, Dominic Leone, Nick Wittgren and Brad Hand combined to allow just two hits in four shutout innings to secure the Tribe's triumph. Hand earned his 11th save of the season.

Brewers starter Brett Anderson allowed six hits and four runs in five innings to move to 2-3 on the season.

Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and a walk in the win. Luplow went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a walk for the Indians. Brewers first baseman Jace Peterson went 2 for 3 in the loss.

The Brewers (18-21) battle the Detroit Tigers at 7:10 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Comerica Park in Detroit. The Indians (25-15) host the Kansas City Royals at 6:10 p.m. EDT Monday at Progressive Field.