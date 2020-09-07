Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber lowered his season ERA to 1.25 and moved to 7-0 in 2020 after he picked up a win over the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday in Cleveland. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Sept. 7 (UPI) --Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber allowed five hits and one run and had 10 strikeouts in five innings to earn his seventh win of the season with a dominant outing against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Bieber is now tied for the league lead in wins and has an MLB-best 1.25 ERA after the pristine performance Sunday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Indians catcher Carlos Santana went 2 for 3 with two RBIs in the 4-1 win.
Advertisement
"I'm learning and growing a lot and learning how to attack in different ways," Bieber told reporters. "I would like to get a lot deeper into ball games, but certain teams are trying to get my pitch count up.
"I have to take it for what it's worth and keep it rolling."
The Indians pitcher hasn't allowed more than three runs or six hits in any of his nine starts this season. He has pitched for at least five innings in each of those starts. Bieber also has had at least 10 strikeouts in six starts in 2020. He has had five starts in which he didn't allow a run.
Bieber retired the first 11 Brewers batters in order and didn't allow a hit until the fourth inning on Sunday. Santana gave the Indians a 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the bottom of the first frame. Indians left fielder Jordan Luplow doubled the Indians' lead with an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Brewers catcher Jaco Nottingham slapped an RBI single to second base to cut the Indians lead to 2-1 in the fifth frame.
Santana plated Jose Ramirez with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning. Franmil Reyes plated the final run of the game when he grounded into a double play in the same frame.
Indians relief pitchers Phil Maton, Dominic Leone, Nick Wittgren and Brad Hand combined to allow just two hits in four shutout innings to secure the Tribe's triumph. Hand earned his 11th save of the season.
Brewers starter Brett Anderson allowed six hits and four runs in five innings to move to 2-3 on the season.
Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and a walk in the win. Luplow went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a walk for the Indians. Brewers first baseman Jace Peterson went 2 for 3 in the loss.
The Brewers (18-21) battle the Detroit Tigers at 7:10 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Comerica Park in Detroit. The Indians (25-15) host the Kansas City Royals at 6:10 p.m. EDT Monday at Progressive Field.
This week in Major League Baseball
Tampa Bay Rays' Mike Brosseau (R) celebrates with Austin Meadows at home plate after he hits a 2-run homer against the New York Yankees in New York City on Wednesday. The Rays defeated the Yankees 5-2. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Yankees' Jordan Montgomery reacts as he walks to the dugout when he is pulled from the game in the first inning after giving up 4 earned runs. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Rays' Randy Arozarena celebrates after he hits a 2-run homer. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
New York Yankees' Aroldis Chapman (R) has to be restrained from approaching the the Tampa Bay Rays players after the Yankees' 5-3 victory in New York City on Tuesday. Chapman in the ninth inning threw a fastball that came close to Mike Brosseau's head, which caused the benches to clear once the final out was recorded. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Chapman throws a pitch in the ninth inning. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Yankees' Mike Tauchman slides in a failed attempt to catch a foul ball. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka throws a pitch against the Rays. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers' Edwin Rios hits a long sacrifice fly to score Chris Taylor against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Dodgers defeated the Diamondbacks 6-3. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Dodgers' Alex Wood winds up to deliver a pitch in the eighth inning. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has a ball thrown to him against the Cleveland Indians in St. Louis on Sunday. Molina is playing in his 2,000th game. The Cardinals won 7-2. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Tyler Naquin (L) is congratulated by teammate Franmil Reyes after hitting a two-run homer. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Cardinals' mascot Fredbird uses a vacuum cleaner to clean up the fan cutouts during the game. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Francisco Lindor (L) puts the tag on the Cardinals' Dylan Carlson as he tries to steal second base. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Homeplate umpire Ed Hickox signals the Indians batter for one more Cardinals warm-up pitch. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Roberto Pérez makes a catch for an out, on a ball off the bat of the Cardinals' Matt Carpenter. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo