Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Julio Urias allowed just four hits and one run and Chris Taylor drove in four runs to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 6-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.

Urias also had five strikeouts in six innings Tuesday in Los Angeles. He is now 3-0 on the season.

"Our offense has been really clicking and the starting pitching has been outstanding," Taylor told reporters. "The bullpen has probably been the biggest difference. ... They have been lights out and that will be huge for us in October [for the playoffs]."

Taylor went 2 for 4 and had a walk and a run scored in addition to his four RBIs. Enrique Hernandez and Edwin Rios plated the Dodgers' other two scores.

The Dodgers have now won five of their last six games and own the best record in Major League Baseball (27-10). The Diamondbacks (14-22) have lost 11 of their last 12 games and sit in last place in the National League West.

Diamondbacks starter Alex Young struck out Mookie Betts in the Dodgers' first at-bat of the game before he ran into trouble. Young walked Corey Seager before he issued back-to-back walks to load the bases. He then walked Taylor, which allowed Seager to score from third base to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead.

Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly tied the score with a solo home run in the top of the third inning before Taylor sparked the victory with an RBI double in the bottom of the same frame.

Hernandez and Rios each hit RBI sacrifice flies in the bottom of the fifth inning for a 4-1 Dodgers lead. Taylor then plated Betts and Seager with another RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning for a 6-1 lead.

Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed brought in the final runs of the game with a two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning. Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen replaced relief pitcher Scott Alexander after the home run. Jansen struck out Daulton Varsho to end the game and earn his 10th save of the season.

Young allowed six hits and four runs in five innings to take his second loss of the season. Ahmed went 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Diamondbacks.

Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy went 2 for 4 with a run scored. Designated hitter A.J. Pollock also had two hits in the win. Seager went 1 for 3 with two runs scored and two walks. Betts went 1 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI.

The Dodgers host the Diamondbacks at 9:40 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.