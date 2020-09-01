Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball has postponed Thursday's series finale between the Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners because of the coronavirus.

MLB's announcement came one day after the league initially postponed games between the A's and Mariners on Tuesday and Wednesday in Seattle. The league said it made the decision "out of an abundance of caution" after a member of the Athletics organization tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

There have been no additional positive tests among A's personnel since the initial positive test this past weekend, according to Tuesday's statement from MLB. Members of the club who weren't identified as close contacts are allowed to travel back to Oakland.

The three-game set will be made up with two doubleheaders this month. The first one comes Sept. 14 in Seattle, and the single game that had been scheduled for Sept. 26 in Oakland now moves to a doubleheader.

The Athletics -- sitting in first place in the AL West -- haven't played since last Saturday. They are scheduled to resume play Friday at home against the San Diego Padres.

The Mariners will begin a four-game series against the Texas Rangers on Friday.