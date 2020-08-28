Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Newman went 1 for 4 in the first game of a doubleheader sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Cody Ponce pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings and Adam Frazier was the only player to record multiple hits to help the Pittsburgh Pirates earn a doubleheader sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals, capped off by a shutout.

Ponce and Cardinals starter Johan Oviedo each pitched scoreless first and second innings before Frazier and Erik Gonzalez sparked the Pirates offense for the 2-0 triumph Thursday in St. Louis.

The Pirates beat the Cardinals 4-3 in eight innings in the first game of the doubleheader before their seven-inning triumph.

Oviedo walked J.T Riddle in the second at-bat of the inning before John Ryan Murphy pushed Riddle to second base with a single. Riddle then moved the third base on a Oviedo wild pitch.

Gonzalez then knocked a single to left field, which plated Riddle for a 1-0 Pirates lead. Frazier laced another RBI single to center field in the next at-bat for the final run of the game.

Ponce allowed five hits and had two strikeouts and two walks in the win. Oviedo allowed four hits and two runs in five innings. Frazier went 2 for 4 and an RBI for the Pirates. Gonzalez went 1 for 4 with an RBI.

Pirates relief pitcher Nik Turley did not allow a hit in the seventh inning to earn his first save of the season.

The Pirates (9-19) face the Milwaukee Brewers at 8:10 p.m. EDT Friday at Miller Park in Milwaukee. The Cardinals (11-11) host the Cleveland Indians at 8:15 p.m. EDT Friday at Busch Stadium.