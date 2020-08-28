Kansas City Royals' Cam Gallagher yells out after touching home plate after hitting a two-run homer against the St. Louis Cardinals in St. Louis on Wednesday. The Royals rallied for a narrow 5-4 victory
over the Cardinals. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Cardinals' Dakota Hudson delivers a pitch to the Royals. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Royals' Whit Merrifield makes a catch on a ball off the bat of the Cardinals' Paul DeJong. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
New York Yankees Masahiro Tanaka throws a pitch to the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta on Wednesday. The Braves defeated
the Yankees 5-1. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Braves swept the New York Yankees in a double header. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Braves' Freddie Freeman celebrates crossing the plate after hitting a two-run homer. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
Chicago White Sox left-fielder Eloy Jimenez celebrates as he crosses home plate after hitting a three-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Chicago on Wednesday. The White Sox defeated
the Pirates 10-3. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates' Bryan Reynolds (R) celebrates with Cole Tucker after scoring against the White Sox. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates' Trevor Williams delivers against the White Sox. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
White Sox's Danny Mendick hits a two-run home run against the Pirates. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
Kansas City Royals' Maikel Franco throws to first base from his knees in an effort to get St. Louis Cardinals Paul DeJong in St. Louis on Tuesday. The Cardinals defeated
the Royals 9-3. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Royals' Whit Merrifield is tagged out at third base. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Cardinals' Adam Wainwright takes a deep breath before delivering his first pitch to the Royals. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
New York Mets Jeff McNeil dives to throw to first base but never lets the ball go against the Miami Marlins in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Marlins' Brian Anderson avoids being hit by a pitch in the fifth inning. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Marlins' Lewis Brinson hits an RBI single against the Mets. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper runs to first base against the Washington Nationals in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Phillies' Jake Arrieta throws a pitch. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Nationals' Adam Eaton goes for a three-run home run ball hit as it falls into the Nationals bullpen. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Miami Marlins' Pablo Lopez pitches against the Washington Nationals in Washington, D.C., on Monday. The Marlins defeated
the Nationals 11-8. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Nationals' Juan Soto hits a single against the Marlins. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Soto stands for the national anthem prior to the game. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Nationals relief pitcher Dakota Bacus walks to the bullpen prior to the game. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (L) puts his around pitcher Taylor Rogers after the Twins defeated
the Cleveland Indians 3-2 in Cleveland on Monday. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Francisco Lindor looks on from the dugout during the game. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Twins' Jorge Polanco looks to field a ball. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Carlos Santana applies an eye drop between innings. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Angels' David Fletcher (R) safely reaches with a single in the third inning, outracing Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel to first base in Houston on Monday. The Astros defeated the Angels 11-4. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
The Astros' Carlos Correa drives in three runs with a double against the Angels. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
The Astros' Josh Reddick (L) celebrates after hitting an RBI single. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
St. Louis Cardinals Jack Flaherty delivers a pitch to the Kansas City Royals in St. Louis on Monday. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Kansas City Royals Meibrys Viloria (L) is safe at third base while the Cardinals' Brad Miller tries to catch a wide throw. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Cardinals' Dylan Carlson watches the baseball fall in for a single against the Royals. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Twins' Kenta Maeda looks up at the flag during the national anthem prior to the game. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Washington Nationals players celebrate their 9-3 victory
over the Miami Marlins in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Nationals' Juan Soto watches a pop-up. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Cardboard cutouts of fans are seen as the Nationals play the Marlins. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Nationals shortstop Trea Turner (R) forces out the Marlins' Jonathan Villar while turning a double play. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Soto celebrates after hitting a single. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Nationals' Eric Thames reacts after striking out in the first inning. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Marlins' Humberto Mejia pitches against the Nationals. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Cincinnati Reds Tucker Barnhart lays down a bunt trying to advance the runner against the St. Louis Cardinals in St. Louis on Sunday. St. Louis defeated Cincinnati 6-2. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Home plate umpire Jose Navas has words with the Reds' bench. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera throws a pitch to the Reds. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
A Busch Stadium grounds crew member searches for a foul ball among cutouts in the seats. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Cleveland Indians César Hernández (R) bumps fists with Francisco Lindor after hitting a lead-off home run against the Detroit Tigers in Cleveland on Sunday. The Tigers defeated the Indians 7-4. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Tigers' Joe Jiménez pitches against the Indians. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians José Ramírez (C) calls for time after stealing second base ahead of the tag of Tigers' Willi Castro. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Tigers' Beau Taylor fields a pop fly. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Tigers' Jorge Bonifacio watches his hit leave the park for a three-run homer. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Francisco Lindor makes a jumping catch on a throw. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Pittsburgh Pirates' Gregory Polanco homers in the eighth inning for a 5-4 win
over the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh on Sunday. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
The Brewers' Keston Hiura (R) celebrates scoring against the Pirates. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates' Jarrod Dyson hits a single. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates' Richard Rodriguez throws a pitch and records the save for the 5-4 win over the Brewers. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts connects with a solo home run against the Colorado Rockies in Los Angeles on Sunday. The Dodgers won 11-3
. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Dodgers' Kike Hernandez (R) celebrates with Joc Pederson after hitting a three-run homer. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Every member of the Dodgers, as well as former Dodger and current Colorado Rockies' outfielder Matt Kemp (center, rear) donned one of Kobe Bryant's gold Lakers jerseys during a pregame remembrance in Los Angeles. The day was dedicated to the late Lakers legend on what would have been his 42nd birthday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo