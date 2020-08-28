Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes (pictured) and left fielder A.J. Pollock each went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to spark a 7-0 win over the San Francisco Giants in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday in San Francisco. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers picked up a pair of shutouts in a doubleheader sweep of the rival San Francisco Giants Thursday to push their record to an MLB-best 24-9.

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw allowed four hits and six scoreless innings to spark a 7-0 rout in the first game of the twin bill at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

The Dodgers used seven pitchers and a Joc Pederson home run to spark a 2-0 triumph in the nightcap.

Los Angeles would be on pace for 118 wins in a normal 162-game MLB season format. They are on track for 43 wins for the pandemic-shortened 60-game season and have won 13 of their last 15 games.

Kershaw had four strikeouts and did not allow a walk in his domination of the Giants in Game 1. Dodgers left fielder A.J. Pollock and catcher Austin Barnes each went 2 for 3 with two RBIs in the win. Pollock hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning of the seven-inning affair.

The Giants totaled just two hits and the Dodgers had three in the second seven-inning clash of the doubleheader. Pederson went 2 for 2 with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI for the Dodgers. Dodgers catcher Wil Smith plated Peterson with a fourth-inning RBI single for the second run of the clash.

The Giants beat the Dodgers on Tuesday in the first game of the series. The second game was postponed on Wednesday due to the sportswide Jacob Blake protests.

The Dodgers are scheduled to face the Texas Rangers at 8:05 p.m. EDT Friday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Giants (15-18) are scheduled to battle the Arizona Diamondbacks at 9:40 p.m. EDT Friday at Chase Field in Phoenix.