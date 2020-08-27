Chicago White Sox shortstop Danny Mendick went 2 for 4 with a home run in a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates Wednesday in Chicago. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Dallas Keuchel allowed four hits and two runs in six innings and the Chicago White Sox backed their starting pitcher with four home runs for a lopsided win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in Chicago.

The 10-3 victory Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field also helped the White Sox pick up a two-game sweep on Pittsburgh. White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito threw a no-hitter in a 4-0 win on Tuesday in Chicago.

Advertisement

Neither team scored in the first inning before the White Sox bats came alive for a four-run second frame. Eloy Jimenez drew a walk in the second at-bat of the half inning before Edwin Encarnacion smacked a double to left field.

White Sox center-fielder Luis Robert then plated Jimenez with an RBI sacrifice fly for a 1-0 lead. Right-fielder Nomar Mazara followed with an RBI single to center field before second baseman Danny Mendick stepped into the batter's box.

RELATED San Francisco Giants trade veteran catcher Rob Brantly to New York Yankees

Mendick worked the count to an even 1-1 against Pirates starter Trevor Williams. The White Sox infielder then smashed an 82-mph slider to right field for a 367-foot, two-run homer to give Chicago a 4-0 advantage.

Encarnacion followed with a 435-foot solo blast off Williams in the fourth inning. Jimenez added a 352-foot, three-run bomb off Williams in the fifth frame for an 8-0 lead.

Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings hit a two-run single in the top of the sixth inning before Jose Abreu hit Chicago's fourth home run of the affair in the bottom of the seventh frame. That 367-foot, two-run blast came off Pirates relief pitcher Tyler Bashlor and made the score 10-2.

Pirates shortstop Erik Gonzalez hit a 363-foot solo homer in the top of the eighth inning for the final run of the night.

Keuchel also had seven strikeouts and three walks in his six innings of work. He is now 5-2 on the season. Williams allowed nine hits and eight runs in six innings and is 1-5 in 2020.

Jimenez went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, two runs scored, a walk and a strikeout in the win. White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada went 2 for 4 with a run scored. Encarnacion and Mendick also had two hits apiece for the White Sox.

Stallings went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates (7-19) face the St. Louis Cardinals in a doubleheader at 3:15 and 6:15 p.m. EDT Thursday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The White Sox (19-12) host the Kansas City Royals at 8:10 p.m. EDT Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field.