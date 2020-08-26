Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito used 101 pitches for a no-hit performance and victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday in Chicago. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Chicago White Sox ace Lucas Giolito had 13 strikeouts and walked just one batter to pitch the first no-hitter of the 2020 season in a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-6 right-handed pitcher tossed 101 pitches to lead the White Sox to a 4-0 victory at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

"The catcher back there -- James McCann -- I can't give him enough credit," Giolito told reporters. "I shook him off [for pitch decisions] one time. ... The credit goes to the team behind me."

Giolito struck out five of the first nine batters. Erik Gonzalez was the only Pirate to reach base after he took a four-pitch walk to start the fourth inning. Giolito then forced 18 consecutive outs to end the game.

Adam Engel plated Luis Robert with a ground ball out to give the White Sox a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. Tim Anderson and Eloy Jimenez each hit RBI singles in the same frame for a 3-0 edge.

McCann brought in Yoan Moncada on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third for the final run of the game.

Robert went 3 for 4 with a run scored in the win. Jimenez went 2 for 4 with an RBI for Chicago. Pirates starter Steven Brault allowed five hits and four runs in three innings to move to 0-1 on the season.

Mike Fiers and Justin Verlander were the only pitchers to throw no-hitters last season. Verlander was the last pitcher to accomplish the feat, when he threw a no-hitter for the Houston Astros in a win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sept. 1, 2019.

Former Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez was the last pitcher to throw a perfect game, on Aug. 15, 2012.

The White Sox (18-12) again host the Pirates (7-18) in the second game of the series at 2:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.