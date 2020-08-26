Third baseman Maikel Franco and the Kansas City Royals used strong defense and pitching to hold off the St. Louis Cardinals for a tight win Tuesday in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Royals trailed 4-2 before they scored three unanswered runs and used six pitchers out of their bullpen to rally and secure a 5-4 triumph over the St. Louis Cardinals in St. Louis.

Royals left fielder Ryan McBroom plated the game-winning run with an RBI single in the top of the eighth inning Tuesday at Busch Stadium. The win helped the Royals end a three-game losing streak.

First baseman Ryan O'Hearn went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored in the victory. McBroom went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright allowed seven hits and four runs in seven innings. Royals relief pitchers Jake Newberry, Jesse Hahn, Ian Kennedy, Josh Staumont, Scott Barlow and Trevor Rosenthal combined to allow just three hits and no runs over the final 6 1/3 innings.

McBroom gave the Royals a 1-0 lead with an RBI groundout in the top of the second inning. O'Hearn then plated Hunter Dozier with an RBI single in the third frame for a 2-0 edge. The Cardinals responded with four runs in the bottom of the same inning.

Tommy Edman hit a two-run, ground-rule double to tie the score at 2-2. Cardinals designated hitter Brad Miller and shortstop Paul DeJong then hit back-to-back RBI singles for a 4-2 Cardinals advantage.

Royals outfielder Whit Merrifield singled in the top of the fifth inning and Cam Callagher scored as a result of a throwing error during the sequence.

O'Hearn later stepped into the batter's box to leadoff the top of the sixth frame. The Royals first baseman earned a 3-0 advantage in the count against Wainwright. He then took a called strike before he smashed a 3-1 Wainwright cutter to center field for a 409-foot, game-tying solo home run.

Dozier singled in the first at-bat of the eighth inning. Cardinals relief pitcher John Gant struck out the next two hitters and walked Maikel Franco before McBroom came to the plate for his go-ahead RBI single.

Royals starter Matt Harvey allowed five hits and four runs in 2 2/3 innings. DeJong went 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Cardinals. Edman went 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored in the loss.

The Cardinals (10-9) host the Royals (12-18) in the series finale at 8:15 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Busch Stadium.