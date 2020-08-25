The Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel celebrate Tucker's solo home run on Monday night against the Los Angeles Angels in the second inning of a game at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

The Los Angeles Angels' David Fletcher outruns Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel to first base in the third inning of a game Monday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros slugger Carlos Correa drives in three runs with a double against the Los Angeles Angels in the sixth inning of a game Monday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez throws in the first inning of a game Monday night against the Los Angeles Angels, at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Starting pitcher Framber Valdez threw 11 strikeouts and allowed four runs in seven innings to lead the Houston Astros to an 11-4 rout of the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa drove in three runs in the victory at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Martin Maldonado, Josh Reddick, Michael Brantley and Kyle Tucker each collected two hits for the Astros. Angels outfielder Mike Trout went 0 for 3 and had two strikeouts in the loss.

The win helped the Astros (16-13) snap a three-game losing streak. The Angels (9-21) now have the most losses in Major League Baseball.

Tucker gave the Astros a 1-0 lead with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the second inning. Reddick plated Yuli Gurriel in the same frame with an RBI single for a 2-0 edge. David Fletcher cut the Astros lead in half with an RBI single in the top of the third before the Astros responded with three runs.

Angels left fielder Justin Upton hit his third home run of the season in the top of the fourth inning to make the score 5-2. Anthony Rendon and Albert Pujols each hit RBI singles for the Angels in the fifth inning to cut the Astros lead to one run.

Correa responded with a three-run double in the bottom of the sixth to push Houston's advantage to 8-4. Tucker hit an RBI double in the next at-bat to plate Correa for the Astros' ninth run.

Astros outfielder Myles Straw hit a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning for the final two runs of the game.

Angels starter Patrick Sandoval allowed seven hits and five runs in 2 2/3 innings to move to 0-4 on the season. Fletcher went 3 for 5 with an RBI and a run scored for the Angels.

The Angels again face the Astros at 4:05 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Houston.