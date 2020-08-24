Washington Nationals starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez had five strikeouts and allowed one run over seven innings in a win over the Miami Marlins Sunday in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Anibal Sanchez allowed five hits and one run in seven innings to lead the Washington Nationals to a 9-3 win over the Miami Marlins in Washington, D.C.

Nationals shortstop Trea Turner went 3 for 3 with three RBIs out of the leadoff spot in the victory Sunday at Nationals Park.

The Nationals and Marlins have split the first four games of five consecutive clashes against each other since Friday.

Sanchez "was good. He was really good," Nationals manager Dave Martinez told reporters. "That's the Anibal I've known for a very long time.

"When he can split the plate like he did and work both sides and keep the ball down, he's going to be very effective."

Howie Kendrick plated Turner with an RBI double for a 1-0 Nationals lead in the first inning. The Marlins responded with a solo homer from Corey Dickerson in the top of the second inning. Turner hit an RBI single in the bottom of the second frame to give the Nationals a 2-1 lead.

Outfielder Adam Eaton then smacked a two-run double in the bottom of the fourth frame for a 4-1 lead before the Nationals broke the game open in the next inning.

Marlins relief pitcher Sterling Sharp walked Carter Kieboom with the bases loaded for the Nationals' fifth run. The Nationals pushed the lead to 7-1 before Turner hit a two-run triple for a 9-1 edge in the fifth inning.

Jon Berti hit an RBI single for the Marlins in the top of the ninth inning. Jesus Sanchez followed with an RBI double in the same frame, but the Marlins could not rally to overcome the large deficit.

Nationals second baseman Luis Garcia went 3 for 4 with three runs scored in the win.

Dickerson went 2 for 2 with an RBI and a run scored for the Marlins. Marlins catcher Brian Navarreto went 2 for 3 in the loss. Marlins starter Humberto Mejia allowed seven hits and four runs in 3 2/3 innings.

The Nationals (11-14) host the Marlins (11-11) at 6:05 p.m. EDT Monday at Nationals Park.