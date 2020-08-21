Manager Luis Rojas and the New York Mets aren't scheduled to play until Tuesday after two members of the organization tested positive for the coronavirus. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- The remainder of the New York Mets-New York Yankees series was postponed Friday due to the coronavirus. The first game of the series was postponed Thursday after two members of the Mets organization tested positive.

"Out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be performed within the New York Mets' organization, the games between the Mets and New York Yankees at Citi Field on Saturday and Sunday have been postponed," Major League Baseball said in a statement.

"Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as necessary."

The Mets' game against the Miami Marlins on Thursday also was postponed due to the coronavirus. Most of the Mets' travel party flew back to New York City on Thursday, but those who tested positive remained in Miami.

MLB and the players union announced Friday that seven out of 12,485 tests from the past week have returned new positive COVID-19 results. The positives included three players and four staff members.

The 30-team league also said 0.1% of all samples collected this season have returned positive results. Nineteen teams have had a player or staff member test positive for COVID-19. Thirty-six games have been postponed due to the coronavirus since the season started.

The Mets' next scheduled game is against the Marlins on Tuesday at Citi Field in New York City.