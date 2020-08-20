Thom Brennaman, who's worked for Fox Sports for nearly 30 years, said in an apology Wednesday that he was "deeply ashamed" of the remark. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Reds have suspended broadcaster Thom Brennaman after he uttered a homophobic slur, which aired live during the team's game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday.

The incident occurred just after Fox Sports Ohio's broadcast of the first game of a doubleheader returned from a commercial break. A clip of the slur circulated on social media before Brennaman apologized on air during the second game of the doubleheader.

"The Cincinnati Reds organization is devastated by the horrific, homophobic remark made this evening by broadcaster Thom Brennaman," the Reds said late Wednesday. "He was pulled off the air, and effective immediately was suspended from doing Reds broadcasts."

Brennaman left the broadcast and fellow play-by-play announcer Jim Day took over for the remainder of the game.

"We will be addressing our broadcasting team in the coming days," the Reds added. "In no way does this incident represent our players, coaches, organization, or our fans. We share our sincerest apologies to the LGBTQ community in Cincinnati, Kansas City and all across this country, and beyond.

"The Reds embrace a zero-tolerance policy for bias or discrimination of any kind, and we are truly sorry to anyone who has been offended."

Some Reds players also responded.

"To the LGBTQ community just know I am with you, and whoever is against you, is against me," Reds pitcher Amir Garrett tweeted. "I'm sorry for what was said [Wednesday]."

"LGBTQ community, as a member of the Reds organization, I am so sorry for the way you were marginalized tonight," Reds pitcher Matt Bowman tweeted. "There will always be a place for you in the baseball community and we are so happy to have you here."

Fox Sports Ohio said in a statement it agrees with the Reds' decision to suspend Brennaman.

Brennaman, 56, has worked for Fox Sports for nearly 30 years and has also announced football games. In his apology, he said he was "deeply ashamed" of the remark.

The Reds and Royals split the doubleheader. Cincinnati next faces the St. Louis Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. EDT Thursday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.