Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Reds have suspended broadcaster Thom Brennaman after he uttered a homophobic slur, which aired live during the team's game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday.
The incident occurred just after Fox Sports Ohio's broadcast of the first game of a doubleheader returned from a commercial break. A clip of the slur circulated on social media before Brennaman apologized on air during the second game of the doubleheader.
"The Cincinnati Reds organization is devastated by the horrific, homophobic remark made this evening by broadcaster Thom Brennaman," the Reds said late Wednesday. "He was pulled off the air, and effective immediately was suspended from doing Reds broadcasts."
Brennaman left the broadcast and fellow play-by-play announcer Jim Day took over for the remainder of the game.
"We will be addressing our broadcasting team in the coming days," the Reds added. "In no way does this incident represent our players, coaches, organization, or our fans. We share our sincerest apologies to the LGBTQ community in Cincinnati, Kansas City and all across this country, and beyond.
"The Reds embrace a zero-tolerance policy for bias or discrimination of any kind, and we are truly sorry to anyone who has been offended."
Some Reds players also responded.
"To the LGBTQ community just know I am with you, and whoever is against you, is against me," Reds pitcher Amir Garrett tweeted. "I'm sorry for what was said [Wednesday]."
"LGBTQ community, as a member of the Reds organization, I am so sorry for the way you were marginalized tonight," Reds pitcher Matt Bowman tweeted. "There will always be a place for you in the baseball community and we are so happy to have you here."
Fox Sports Ohio said in a statement it agrees with the Reds' decision to suspend Brennaman.
Brennaman, 56, has worked for Fox Sports for nearly 30 years and has also announced football games. In his apology, he said he was "deeply ashamed" of the remark.
The Reds and Royals split the doubleheader. Cincinnati next faces the St. Louis Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. EDT Thursday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
This week in Major League Baseball
Tampa Bay Rays players celebrate their 4-2 win
against the New York Yankees in New York City on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Rays' Willy Adames hits an RBI single against the Yankees. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Rays' Tyler Glasnow looks at a sign before throwing a pitch. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Yankees' Gio Urshela reaches into the Rays dugout to catch a foul ball off the bat of Manuel Margot. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Cleveland Indians celebrate their 6-3 win
against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Carlos Carrasco throws a pitch against the Pirates. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates' JT Brubaker throws a pitch against the Indians. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Carlos Santana scores a home run to help win the game. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
Tampa Bay Rays Willy Adames (L) and Kevin Kiermaier celebrate their 6-3 win
against the New York Yankees in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Yankees' Luke Voit reacts after striking out with the bases loaded. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Rays' Kevin Kiermaier smiles on third base after hitting a triple. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Yankees' Miguel Andujar breaks a bat on a swing at the plate. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers' Blake Treinen points skyward after collecting his first save of the season against the Seattle Mariners in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Dodgers defeated the Mariners
2-1. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Mariners' Kyle Lewis hauls in a possible two-run homer. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Dodgers' Austin Barnes (C) scores the go-ahead run on the single by Corey Seager. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Boston Red Sox pitcher Martin Perez throws against the New York Yankees in New York City on Monday. The Yankees defeated
their rival 6-3. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
New York Yankees' Luke Voit hits a two-run home run in the second inning against the Red Sox. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Yankees' Aroldis Chapman throws a pitch. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Voit's home-run ball bounces around the empty left-field seats. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Yankees' Miguel Andujar reacts after the ball flies out deep left with the bases loaded to end the first inning. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Houston Astros, from left to right, Carlos Correa, George Springer and Kyle Tucker celebrate a 2-1 victory
against the Colorado Rockies in Houston on Monday. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
The Rockies' Nolan Arenado waits on deck to bat. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
The Astros' Blake Taylor pitches against the Rockies. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
The Astros' Dustin Garneau lays down a sacrifice bunt against the Rockies. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
The Rockies' Raimel Tapia (R) safely steals second base as his slide prevents Astros' Carlos Correa from making a catch. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
Washington Nationals outfielders, from left to right, Juan Soto, Victor Robles and Michael A. Taylor celebrate a 6-5 win
over the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore on Sunday. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Orioles' Dwight Smith Jr. reacts after striking out against the Nationals. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Orioles' John Means pitches to the Nationals' Trea Turner. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Orioles' Rio Ruiz (R) tags out Nationals' Josh Harrison, who was caught stealing a base. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Nationals manager Dave Martinez (L) argues with umpire Will Little as starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez is ejected from the game for sitting in the players overflow area without a uniform. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo