San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (C) went 2 for 5 with a grand slam in a win over the Texas Rangers Wednesday in San Diego.

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Manny Machado walked out of the batter's box and watched a ball he hit sail 436 feet before it landed in the left field seats for a walk-off grand slam to lead the San Diego Padres to a win over the Texas Rangers.

Machado's laser home run came in the bottom of the 10th inning of the 6-3 win Wednesday at Petco Park in San Diego.

"We are doing special things here," Machado told reporters. "We are going to continue to do that. We are having a lot of fun doing it.

"We have a special group of guys and I'm lucky to be a part of this."

The Padres led 2-1 through eight innings before Joey Gallo homered for the Rangers in the top of the ninth inning to force extra innings. Willie Calhoun gave Texas a 3-2 edge with an RBI single in the top of the 10th frame before the Padres rallied.

Jurickson Profar began the half-inning on second base, as stipulated by new MLB rules for the 2020 shortened season. Greg Garcia moved Profar to third base with a sacrifice bunt in the Padres' first at-bat of the inning.

Rangers relief pitcher Rafael Montero then issued back-to-back walks to Trent Grisham and Fernando Tatis Jr. to load the bases for Machado.

The Padres All-Star fell behind 1-2 in the count before he pushed the count full. He then connected on a 3-2 Montero sinker for his game-winning wallop. The blast traveled 112 mph and left the field in 4.8 seconds, according to Statcast.

Machado went 2 for 5 with four RBIs and a run scored in the win. He is now hitting .222 with six home runs and 17 RBIs this season.

Tatis went 2 for 4 with a home run, two runs scored, an RBI and a walk in the win. He is hitting .317 with 12 home runs and 29 RBIs in 2020.

Padres starter Chris Paddack allowed four hits and one run in six innings. Rangers starter Lance Lynn allowed eight hits and two runs in seven innings.

Second baseman Rougned Odor went 2 for 4 and homered for the Rangers.

The Padres (14-12) will look to sweep the four-game series when they host the Rangers (10-13) at 8:10 p.m. EDT Thursday at Petco Park.