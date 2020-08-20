New York Mets manager Luis Rojas (C) talks to his team during a pitching change against the Washington Nationals on Aug. 4 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. The Mets had one player and one staff member test positive for the virus. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Two members of the New York Mets have recorded positive coronavirus tests, leading to the postponement of the team's upcoming games against the Miami Marlins and New York Yankees.

The team announced the positive tests before Thursday night's game against the Marlins. The Mets won't play that matchup against the Marlins in Miami, and the Friday opener of their weekend series against the New York Yankees at Citi Field also has been postponed.

"The New York Mets learned today that two members of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19 and Major League Baseball has postponed tonight's game at Miami and tomorrow's game vs. the Yankees at Citi Field," the team said in a statement Thursday.

"The team will fly back home to New York tonight with recommended safety precautions in place and conduct testing with the entire traveling party. The team is currently conducting contact tracing and the two members that tested positive along with those traced to be within close contact will remain in Miami tonight."

MLB said the postponements of the games were made "out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing."

League sources told ESPN and MLB Media that one Mets player and one staff member tested positive for the virus.