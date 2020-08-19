Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman was caught using a homophobic slur during Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals.
In a clip that has circulated around social media, Brennaman was heard saying the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio broadcast returned from a commercial break before the top of the seventh inning. The 56-year-old sportscaster didn't appear to realize he was already on the air.
"One of the [expletive] capitals of the world," Brennaman said on air.
In the fifth inning of the second game of a doubleheader, Brennaman issued an apology for using the slur. He said he was "deeply ashamed" before signing off and turning over play-by-play duties to Jim Day.
"I made a comment earlier tonight that I guess went out over the air that I am deeply ashamed of," said Brennaman, who interrupted his apology after a Nick Castellanos home run. "If I have hurt anyone out there, I can't tell you how much I say from the bottom of my heart I'm so very, very sorry. I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith.
"I don't know if I'm going to be putting on this headset again. I don't know if it's going to be for the Reds. I don't know if it's going to be for my bosses at Fox. I will apologize for the people who sign my paycheck, for the Reds, for Fox Sports Ohio, for the people I work with, for anybody that I've offended here tonight."
Thom Brennaman -- the son of Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman -- has called MLB games for 33 years and has been a member of Fox Sports for the last 27. He has primarily covered baseball and football.
This week in Major League Baseball
The Cleveland Indians celebrate their 6-3 win
against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Carlos Carrasco throws a pitch against the Pirates. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates' JT Brubaker throws a pitch against the Indians. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Carlos Santana scores a home run to help win the game. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
Tampa Bay Rays Willy Adames (L) and Kevin Kiermaier celebrate their 6-3 win
against the New York Yankees in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Yankees' Luke Voit reacts after striking out with the bases loaded. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Rays' Kevin Kiermaier smiles on third base after hitting a triple. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Yankees' Miguel Andujar breaks a bat on a swing at the plate. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers' Blake Treinen points skyward after collecting his first save of the season against the Seattle Mariners in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Dodgers defeated the Mariners
2-1. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Mariners' Kyle Lewis hauls in a possible two-run homer. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Dodgers' Austin Barnes (C) scores the go-ahead run on the single by Corey Seager. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Boston Red Sox pitcher Martin Perez throws against the New York Yankees in New York City on Monday. The Yankees defeated
their rival 6-3. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
New York Yankees' Luke Voit hits a two-run home run in the second inning against the Red Sox. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Yankees' Aroldis Chapman throws a pitch. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Voit's home-run ball bounces around the empty left-field seats. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Yankees' Miguel Andujar reacts after the ball flies out deep left with the bases loaded to end the first inning. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Houston Astros, from left to right, Carlos Correa, George Springer and Kyle Tucker celebrate a 2-1 victory
against the Colorado Rockies in Houston on Monday. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
The Rockies' Nolan Arenado waits on deck to bat. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
The Astros' Blake Taylor pitches against the Rockies. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
The Astros' Dustin Garneau lays down a sacrifice bunt against the Rockies. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
The Rockies' Raimel Tapia (R) safely steals second base as his slide prevents Astros' Carlos Correa from making a catch. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
Washington Nationals outfielders, from left to right, Juan Soto, Victor Robles and Michael A. Taylor celebrate a 6-5 win
over the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore on Sunday. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Orioles' Dwight Smith Jr. reacts after striking out against the Nationals. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Orioles' John Means pitches to the Nationals' Trea Turner. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Orioles' Rio Ruiz (R) tags out Nationals' Josh Harrison, who was caught stealing a base. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Nationals manager Dave Martinez (L) argues with umpire Will Little as starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez is ejected from the game for sitting in the players overflow area without a uniform. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo