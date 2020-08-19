Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman (L) is the son of Hall of Fame sportscaster Marty Brennaman (R). Thom has called MLB games for the last 33 years. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman was caught using a homophobic slur during Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals.

In a clip that has circulated around social media, Brennaman was heard saying the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio broadcast returned from a commercial break before the top of the seventh inning. The 56-year-old sportscaster didn't appear to realize he was already on the air.

"One of the [expletive] capitals of the world," Brennaman said on air.

In the fifth inning of the second game of a doubleheader, Brennaman issued an apology for using the slur. He said he was "deeply ashamed" before signing off and turning over play-by-play duties to Jim Day.

"I made a comment earlier tonight that I guess went out over the air that I am deeply ashamed of," said Brennaman, who interrupted his apology after a Nick Castellanos home run. "If I have hurt anyone out there, I can't tell you how much I say from the bottom of my heart I'm so very, very sorry. I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith.

"I don't know if I'm going to be putting on this headset again. I don't know if it's going to be for the Reds. I don't know if it's going to be for my bosses at Fox. I will apologize for the people who sign my paycheck, for the Reds, for Fox Sports Ohio, for the people I work with, for anybody that I've offended here tonight."

BREAKING: Thom Brennaman responds to apparent homophobic slur live on air. Jim Day is now broadcasting. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/n3L0wZ2BWd— Trevor Peters (@TrevorPetersTV) August 20, 2020

Thom Brennaman -- the son of Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman -- has called MLB games for 33 years and has been a member of Fox Sports for the last 27. He has primarily covered baseball and football.