Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner extends his hitting streak to 12 games with a two-out RBI single in the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners Tuesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The Dodgers won 2-1. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Tony Gonsolin pitched six shutout innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers' bats did just enough to come through with a narrow win over the Seattle Mariners Tuesday night for the team's seventh consecutive victory.
Gonsolin allowed just two hits, had three strikeouts and did not allow a walk in the 2-1 win at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Mariners starter Marco Gonzalez allowed five hits and one run in seven innings, but was not on the record for a decision.
Neither pitcher allowed a hit through the first two innings. The Dodgers were the first team to get on the scoreboard when Justin Turner hit an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth frame, extending his hitting streak to 12 games.
The Mariners answered with a Tim Lopes RBI groundout and tied the score at 1-1 in the top of the seventh frame.
Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager hit an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning for the go-ahead score.
Seager went 2 for 4 with an RBI in the win. Barnes went 2 for 2 with two runs scored and a walk for the Dodgers.
The Dodgers (18-7) face the Mariners (7-18) again at 9:40 p.m. EDT Wednesday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
