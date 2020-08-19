Houston Astros outfielder and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez had a .250 batting average with one home run and four RBIs in two games this season. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez, the reigning American League Rookie of the Year, will have season-ending knee surgery, the team announced Wednesday.

Before Wednesday night's game against the Colorado Rockies, Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters that Alvarez will undergo the procedure next week to repair a partial tear of the patella tendon in his right knee.

Alvarez was placed on the injured list Tuesday, only a few days after he made his season debut. He underwent an MRI on Monday after experiencing discomfort in his knee.

"We expect a full recovery," Baker said. "It's better that it happens now for spring training, because he has between now and spring training to heal."

Alvarez made his 2020 debut Friday after being activated from the injured list. He had been on the IL due to a positive coronavirus test before summer camp.

In two games this season, Alvarez had a .250 batting average with one home run and four RBIs.

Alvarez, 23, had a .313 average with 27 home runs and 78 RBIs last season to earn Rookie of the Year honors.