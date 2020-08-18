Entering Tuesday, San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (R) led the majors with 11 home runs and 28 RBIs. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward and pitcher Ian Gibaut both were suspended for their actions following Fernando Tatis Jr.'s grand slam in Monday night's game against the San Diego Padres, the league announced Tuesday.

MLB gave Gibaut, who threw a pitch at Manny Machado after Tatis' controversial home run, a three-game suspension. Woodward was handed a one-game ban "as a result of Gibaut's actions," according to the league.

Woodward served his suspension Tuesday when the Rangers played the Padres. Gibaut has decided to appeal the suspension and was active for the game. Both of them were fined an undisclosed amount.

During Monday's game, Tatis missed a take sign and swung at a 3-0 pitch with the bases loaded and the Padres holding a commanding seven-run lead in the eighth inning. Following the contest, Woodward questioned Tatis' sportsmanship for his decision to swing at the 3-0 pitch.

"There's a lot of unwritten rules that are constantly being challenged in today's game," Woodward said. "I didn't like it, personally. You're up by seven in the eighth inning; it's typically not a good time to swing 3-0.

"It's kind of the way we were all raised in the game. But like I said, the norms are being challenged on a daily basis. Just because I don't like it doesn't mean it's not right. ... I'm not pounding my fist on the table saying this was absolutely horrendous. I just thought it went just past the line."

Padres manager Jayce Tingler said after the game that Tatis missed the sign from third-base coach Glenn Hoffman. Tatis said he wasn't aware of any such unwritten rule and promised to learn from the moment.

"I've been in this game since I was a kid," Tatis said. "I know a lot of unwritten rules. I was kind of lost on this. Those experiences, you have to learn. Probably next time, I'll take a pitch."

Entering Tuesday, the 21-year-old Tatis led the majors with 11 home runs and 28 RBIs.

