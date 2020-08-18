Houston Astros right-handed pitcher Brandon Bielak lowered his season ERA to 1.69 and moved to 3-0 this season after a dominant outing against the Colorado Rockies Monday in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Houston Astros starter Brandon Bielak allowed just one hit and one run in six innings to top Kyle Freeland in a pitchers' duel and lead his squad to a victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Bielak also had four strikeouts and four walks in the 2-1 win Monday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. He is now 3-0 with a paltry 1.69 ERA this season.

Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon were the only Rockies players to record hits in the loss. Blackmon is now hitting .437 this season after his 1 for 4 night. Carlos Correa went 2 for 4 with two RBIs in the win. Yuli Gurriel also went 2 for 4 for Houston.

Freeland allowed seven hits and two runs in six innings, but took his first loss of the season.

The Rockies starter began the bottom of the first inning by allowing a leadoff single to George Springer. He retired the next two hitters before he allowed a Gurriel single. Correa then slapped a ground-ball double to left field, which plated Alex Bregman and Guriel for a 2-0 lead.

Bielak did not allow a hit to the first 10 batters he faced before Story stepped up to the plate in the third at-bat of the third frame. Story earned a quick 3-0 lead in the count against the dominant right-handed pitcher before Bielak worked the count full. Bielak then tossed in a 3-2 cutter, which Story slammed over the left center field wall for a 429-foot solo home run.

Bielak did not allow a hit to the final 11 batters he faced. Both pitchers left the game in the seven inning. Blake Taylor earned his first save of the season for Houston after he kept the Rockies off the scoreboard in the top of the ninth inning.

The Astros (12-10) host the Rockies (13-9) at 3:10 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.