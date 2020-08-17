Scherzer picked up the win despite allowing eight hits and five runs in seven innings in the 6-5 triumph in Baltimore. Nationals star Juan Soto came around to score on a throwing error for the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning.
Advertisement
The Nationals (8-11) got off to a quick start with a Trea Turner walk in the first at-bat of the game. Soto then pushed Turner to second base with a single before Asdrubal Cabrera smacked an RBI single to left field.
Suzuki hit the Nationals' third-consecutive single before Carter Kieboom plated Soto with a sacrifice fly. The Nationals took a 3-0 lead with a Victor Robles single two at-bats later.
Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander hit a solo homer in the bottom of the inning to close the gap to two runs. The Nationals responded with two runs in the top of the fifth inning to push their lead to 5-1.
Pedro Severino hit a two-run homer for the Orioles in the bottom of the sixth inning. Santander then hit his second home run of the game in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the score at 5-5.
Orioles relief pitcher Travis Lakins forced a ground out in the top of the eighth inning before he walked Soto. Lakins then got the second out of the inning with a Cabrera ground out before Suzuki stepped into the box.
The Nationals catcher chopped a Lakins cutter toward third base. Orioles third baseman Rio Ruiz fielded the hit and threw toward first base, but the throw went wide and allowed Soto to score.
Nationals relief pitcher Tanner Rainey replaced Scherzer in the bottom of the inning. He hit Renato Nunez with a pitch in the first at-bat of the half inning. He then struck out the next three hitters to end the inning. Daniel Hudson replaced Rainey in the next inning and retired three consecutive hitters to earn his fourth save of the season.
Orioles starter John Means allowed four hits and three runs in 2/3 of an inning, but was not on the record for a decision. Severino went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored in the loss. Soto went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and two walks for the Nationals. Kieboom went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored in the win.
The Nationals face the Atlanta Braves at 7:10 p.m. EDT Monday at Truist Park in Atlanta. The Orioles (12-9) host the Toronto Blue Jays at 7:35 p.m. EDT Monday in Baltimore.
This week in Major League Baseball
The Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (L) celebrates with teammate Cody Bellinger after hitting a two-run homer against the San Diego Padres in Los Angeles on Thursday. The Dodgers defeated the Padres 11-2. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Dodgers' Corey Seager hits a two-run homer off Padres starting pitcher Chris Paddack. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The New York Yankees celebrate their win 6-3 over the Atlanta Braves in New York City on Wednesday. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
The Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka pitches against the Braves. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
The Yankees' Tanaka allowed five hits and two runs in four innings. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
The Braves' Dansby Swanson went 3 for 5 against the Yankees. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
The Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor (L) fields a ball in front of Indians César Hernández in a game against the Chicago Cubs in Cleveland on Wednesday. The Cubs defeated the Indians 7-2. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Kyle Hendricks pitches. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Carlos Santana jumps high to catch a throw to first base with the Cubs' Anthony Rizzo at the bag. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant (L) tosses the ball to Javier Báez after making a dive for it. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The San Diego Padres celebrate their 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Dodgers' Chris Taylor collides with Padres catcher Austin Hedges as he is tagged out trying to score. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The San Francisco Giants' Tyler Heineman (L) and Tyler Rogers celebrate a win over the Houston Astros in Houston on Tuesday. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
The Astros' Kyle Tucker slides in safely at home plate as the throw to the Giants' Chadwick Tromp comes in high in the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Tuesday. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
Minute Maid Park is free of fans as the Astros' Jose Altuve attempts to bunt. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers hurler Kenley Jansen delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants in Los Angeles on Sunday. The Dodgers defeated the Giants 6-2. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Dodgers' AJ Pollock connects with a two-out, three-run, go-ahead blast. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Giants' Mike Yastrzemski is hit with a ball by a pitch from Dodgers' starting pitcher Walker Buehler. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Detroit Tigers' Joe Jimenez celebrates the 2-1 win with catcher Austin Romine at their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh on Sunday. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates' Kevin Newman flies out to center field. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates' Bryan Reynolds throws his bat after striking out. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo