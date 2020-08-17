Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander (R) hit two home runs in a loss to the Washington Nationals Sunday in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto (22) had two hits and scored three times in a win over the Baltimore Orioles Sunday in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer allowed eight hits and five runs, but still picked up his second win of the season Sunday in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Max Scherzer had 10 strikeouts and the Washington Nationals held off a late rally from the Baltimore Orioles to earn a road victory Sunday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Scherzer picked up the win despite allowing eight hits and five runs in seven innings in the 6-5 triumph in Baltimore. Nationals star Juan Soto came around to score on a throwing error for the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning.

The Nationals (8-11) got off to a quick start with a Trea Turner walk in the first at-bat of the game. Soto then pushed Turner to second base with a single before Asdrubal Cabrera smacked an RBI single to left field.

Suzuki hit the Nationals' third-consecutive single before Carter Kieboom plated Soto with a sacrifice fly. The Nationals took a 3-0 lead with a Victor Robles single two at-bats later.

Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander hit a solo homer in the bottom of the inning to close the gap to two runs. The Nationals responded with two runs in the top of the fifth inning to push their lead to 5-1.

Pedro Severino hit a two-run homer for the Orioles in the bottom of the sixth inning. Santander then hit his second home run of the game in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the score at 5-5.

Orioles relief pitcher Travis Lakins forced a ground out in the top of the eighth inning before he walked Soto. Lakins then got the second out of the inning with a Cabrera ground out before Suzuki stepped into the box.

The Nationals catcher chopped a Lakins cutter toward third base. Orioles third baseman Rio Ruiz fielded the hit and threw toward first base, but the throw went wide and allowed Soto to score.

Nationals relief pitcher Tanner Rainey replaced Scherzer in the bottom of the inning. He hit Renato Nunez with a pitch in the first at-bat of the half inning. He then struck out the next three hitters to end the inning. Daniel Hudson replaced Rainey in the next inning and retired three consecutive hitters to earn his fourth save of the season.

Orioles starter John Means allowed four hits and three runs in 2/3 of an inning, but was not on the record for a decision. Severino went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored in the loss. Soto went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and two walks for the Nationals. Kieboom went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored in the win.

The Nationals face the Atlanta Braves at 7:10 p.m. EDT Monday at Truist Park in Atlanta. The Orioles (12-9) host the Toronto Blue Jays at 7:35 p.m. EDT Monday in Baltimore.