Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Mookie Betts tied the Major League Baseball record for most three-home run games for a career when he went deep twice in a Los Angeles Dodgers win over the San Diego Padres.

Betts' bombs came in the second, fourth and fifth innings of the 11-2 triumph Thursday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The Dodgers outfielder went 4 for 4 with five RBIs and four runs scored in the win.

Betts is now hitting .319 with seven home runs and 15 RBIs this season. His trio of long balls on Thursday tied him with Sammy Sosa and Johnny Mize as the only players in league history to hit three home runs in a game six times during their careers.

Mize was 37 years old when he had his sixth three-homer game in 1950 for the New York Yankees. Sosa was 33 when he did the same thing in 2002 for the Chicago Cubs. Betts, 27, had his fifth career three-homer game on July 26, 2019, during his final season with the Boston Red Sox.

Betts had two three-homer games in 2016 and two more in 2018.

"It's pretty cool, but it's not important as [World Series] rings," Betts told reporters.

Tommy Pham and Eric Hosmer hit back-to-back home runs in the top of the first inning to give the Padres a 2-0 lead on Thursday. The Dodgers answered in the bottom of the inning.

Betts was hit by a pitch in the Dodgers' first plate appearance. Corey Seager then smashed a two-run homer to right center field to tie the score. A.J. Pollock hit another home run for the Dodgers later in the inning for a 3-2 advantage.

Betts returned to the plate in the bottom of the second frame. The Dodgers outfielder settled in against Padres starter Chris Paddack. The exchange lasted for just one pitch.

Paddack tossed an outside fastball to Betts, who ripped the offering to center field for a 404-foot, two-run homer. The blast had an exit velocity of 103 mph and left the field in 4.7 seconds, according to Statcast.

Pollock pushed the Dodgers' lead to four runs with an RBI double in the third frame. Austin Barnes followed with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning to make the score 8-2. Betts returned to the plate in the next at-bat.

Padres relief pitcher Luis Perdomo earned an 0-2 lead in the count before Betts belted the next pitch to left center field for a 398-foot solo shot.

Betts launched his third home run of the night in the next inning. Joc Pederson began the frame with a ground out before Chris Taylor singled for the Dodgers. Barnes then pushed Taylor to second base with a fielder's choice before Betts settled in against Perdomo.

Betts earned a 3-0 lead in the count before he teed off on a 3-1 splitter. The Dodgers outfielder deposited the pitch over the left field fence.

Julio Urias allowed five hits and two runs in 6 1/3 innings to earn his second win of the season for the Dodgers. Pollock and Barnes each went 2 for 4 with two RBIs in the win. Taylor went 3 for 4 with three runs scored for the Dodgers.

Wil Myers went 2 for 3 for the Padres. Paddack allowed six hits and six runs in three innings to take his second loss of the season for San Diego.

The Dodgers (13-7) face the Los Angeles Angels at 9:40 p.m. EDT Friday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. The Padres (11-9) battle the Arizona Diamondbacks at 9:40 p.m. EDT Friday at Chase Field in Phoenix.