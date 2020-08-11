Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto hit his second home run of the season in a lopsided win against the New York Mets Monday at Citi Field in New York City. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Juan Soto hit the longest home run of his career and helped the Washington Nationals dominate the New York Mets 16-4 at Citi Field.

Soto went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored in the victory Monday in New York City. He unloaded for his second home run of the season in the third inning of the blowout. Nationals first baseman Asdrubal Cabrera also homered twice in the victory.

The Nationals collected 17 hits in the win.

"I followed the ball all the way," Soto told reporters. "I wanted to see if I got it in the [Citi Field Home Run] Apple. I saw it, and it was way far."

Cabrera gave the Nationals a 1-0 lead with a solo shot in the top of the second inning. Nationals shortstop Trea Turner increased the lead to 3-0 with a two-run blast in the top of the third frame before Soto stepped up to the plate as the sixth batter of the inning.

Mets starter Steven Matz tossed in a 77.3-mph curveball for his lone offering of the exchange. Soto pounced on the high, off-speed offering. He smashed the pitch deep to center field.

The 463-foot blast sailed over the Mets' Home Run Apple apparatus. Soto's two-run shot traveled 109 mph before it left the field in 6.2 seconds, according to Statcast. The blast also carried 124 feet above the field before it went over the fence.

Soto returned for an RBI double to spark a seven-run fifth inning for the Nationals. Washington added another two runs in the sixth frame before the Mets finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Cabrera hit his second homer in the top of the seventh frame for a 16-2 Nationals lead. Pete Alonso added the Mets' third run with an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning. Brandon Nimmo hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning for the Mets' final run.

Matz allowed eight hits and eight runs in 4 1/3 innings to take his third loss of 2020. Nationals starter Patrick Corbin allowed five hits and two runs and earned his second win of the season.

Cabrera went 4 for 4 with five RBIs, three runs scored and a walk for the Nationals. Turner went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Mets outfielder Jeff McNeil went 3 for 4 with a run scored in the loss.

The Mets (7-10) host the Nationals (5-7) at 7:10 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Citi Field.