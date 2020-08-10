San Francisco Giants' outfielders celebrate their 5-4 victory
over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Dodgers' Justin Turner connects with a three-run homer off San Francisco Giants starter Johnny Cueto. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Miami Marlins celebrate their 4-3 win against the New York Mets in New York on Friday. The Marlins also beat the Orioles
on Thursday. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
The Mets' Dominic Smith celebrates hitting a double. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tommy Milone pitches against the Washington Nationals in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Nationals' first baseman Eric Thames looks out from the dugout. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Orioles first baseman Chris Davis (R) is congratulated after scoring off of a RBI from Hanser Alberto. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Pittsburgh Pirates celebrate Kevin Newman's (R) walk-off single that scored two runs giving the Pirates the 6-5 win
against the Minnesota Twins in Pittsburgh on Thursday. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
Twins relief pitcher Taylor Rogers throws in the ninth inning. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates' Jarrod Dyson (L) asks for a timeout after stealing second base. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kwang-hyun Kim (R) bumps fists with Harrison Bader after Bader hit a solo home run off of him, during a workout session in St. Louis on Thursday. The Cardinals have missed six games
due to a recent COVID-19 outbreak. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Cardinals pitcher Kwang-hyun Kim uses a towel as a mask during a workout session. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Cardinals' manager Mike Schildt has his face covered during a workout session. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker throws against the Minnesota Twins in Pittsburgh on Thursday. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
Cut-outs take the place of live Pirates fans during the game. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
Twins' first baseman Miguel Sano (L) celebrates his home run against the Pirates. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
Chicago Cubs catcher Victor Caratini (L) slides safely past the tag from Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (C) in Kansas City, Mo., on Wednesday. The Cubs defeated
the Royals 6-1. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
The Royals' Salvador Perez steps up to the plate against the Cubs. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez (R) throws out a Cubs runner. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
Royals relief pitcher Scott Barlow pitches against the Cubs. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic pitches against the Cubs. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
Cincinnati Reds Nick Senzel looks on after being defeated
2-0 by the Cleveland Indians in Cleveland on Wednesday. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Francisco Lindor (R) tags out Senzel attempting to steal second base. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Oscar Mercado (R) slides into home plate safe ahead of the tag from the Reds' catcher Tucker Barnhart. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Francisco Lindor (R) reacts after Mercado scores. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo (R) is congratulated after scoring off a Dominic Smith double against the Washington Nationals in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. The Mets defeated
the Nationals 3-1. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Nationals' Juan Soto prepares to bat against the Mets. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Mets' J.D. Davis (L) tags out Soto. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Soto hits a one-run RBI double against the Mets. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Washington Nationals, from left to right, Michael A. Taylor, Adam Eaton, and Victor Robles social distance as they celebrate the team's win against
the New York Mets 5-3, in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Mets relief pitcher Paul Sewald pitches against the Nationals. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Nationals' Howie Kendrick hits a single. He totaled four hits in the game, including a 414-foot home run. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Miami Marlins maintain social distancing practices as they celebrate a 4-0 win
over the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, on Tuesday. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Orioles' Austin Hays (L) beats the throw to Marlins' Jesus Aguilar for a single. The Marlins returned to competition following a nine-day COVID-19 related layoff. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Marlins' Lewis Brinson prepares to bat against the Orioles. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ (L) waves to the fans next to center fielder Albert Almora Jr. after the Cubs defeated
the Kansas City Royals 5-4 in Chicago on Tuesday. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Jason Heyward hits a two-run homer against the Royals. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Jason Heyward (L) celebrates with Willson Contreras after hitting two-run home run. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks delivers against the Royals. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
Philadelphia Phillies' Jean Segura hits the ball against the New York Yankees in New York City on Monday. The Yankees beat the Phillies
6-3. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
Phillies manager Joe Girardi (C) looks on from the dugout. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
The Yankees' starting pitcher Gerrit Cole warms up in the bullpen. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
The Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez (9) celebrates after hitting a game-winning walk-off
single against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Chicago on Sunday. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
Baez hits the winning single in the 11th inning inning. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
Pirates relief pitcher Joe Musgrove delivers against the Cubs. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman (R) celebrates with third baseman Colin Moran after hitting a solo home run against the Cubs. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester delivers against the Pirates. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Willson Contreras slides to score on a double hit as the Pirates' catcher Jacob Stallings is unable to tag him out. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs stand on the field during the national anthem before the game. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo