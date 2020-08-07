Kevin Newman's (R) was only in the game for a few minutes but led the Pittsburgh Pirates to a win against the Minnesota Twins with a pinch-hit, two-run single Thursday in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Pirates trailed 5-4 as they entered the ninth inning before Kevin Newman hit a two-run single for a walk-off win against the Minnesota Twins.

Newman came into the game as a pinch hitter in the last half-inning of the 6-5 triumph Thursday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

"It's a great feeling to come back," Newman told reporters. "Hopefully this is the start of something a little different than what we've had lately."

Pirates first baseman Colin Moran began the final frame with a single to left field. Left-fielder Bryan Reynolds then hit a double to left field to put two runners on for Gregory Polanco. Twins relief pitcher Taylor Rogers struck out Polanco before Newman stepped into the box to pinch hit for shortstop J.T. Riddle.

Newman worked the count even before he raked a 2-2 Rogers sinker to center field. Pirates pinch runner Cole Tucker tied the game on the play before Reynolds raced in from second base for the game-winning score.

The Twins got off to a good start in Thursday's clash as first baseman Miguel Sano hit a three-run homer in the top of the first frame. Polanco then tied the score at 3-3 before the Twins regained momentum.

Byron Buxton and Eddie Rosaria each added solo home runs to give the Twins a 5-3 edge as the game entered the eighth frame. The Pirates cut the lead to two runs when center-fielder Jarrod Dyson scored on a Phillip Evans groundout in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Pirates continued the rally in the ninth frame before Newman knocked in the final two runs.

Polanco went 1 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored in the win. Moran and Reynolds collected two hits apiece for the Pirates. Jorge Polanco went 3 for 5 with a run scored for the Twins.

Twins starter Kenta Maeda allowed three hits and three runs in six innings. Pirates starter J.T. Brubaker allowed four hits and three runs in three innings.

The Pirates (3-10) host the Detroit Tigers at 7:05 p.m. EDT Friday at PNC Park. The Twins (10-3) face the Kansas City Royals at 8:05 p.m. EDT Friday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.