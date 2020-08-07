Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly (L) passed Jack McKeon on the all-time wins list after a victory against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The Miami Marlins continued their post-coronavirus-outbreak hot streak with a fourth-consecutive win over the Baltimore Orioles. Their latest victory also helped manager Don Mattingly set the franchise wins record.

The latest victory was a back-and-forth affair until the Marlins rallied for two runs in the seventh inning and won 8-7 Thursday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The win was No. 281 for Mattingly, who passed Jack McKeon for first place on the franchise's all-time wins list.

"It was a good night for us," Mattingly told reporters. "We got the sweep. I don't worry about the personal stuff. I worry about the team and how we are doing.

"Hopefully we continue to play well."

Miami (6-1) hasn't lost since the team returned to the field Tuesday. The streak comes after the Marlins missed 10 scheduled games amid the team coronavirus outbreak, which resulted in 18 players who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Marlins' .857 winning percentage is the best in Major League Baseball.

"I feel happy because guys are giving 100%," Marlins designated hitter Jonathan Villar told Fox Sports Florida.

Villar provided an immediate spark for the Marlins when he hit a lead-off home run in the bottom of the first inning Thursday. Renato Nunez answered for the Orioles with solo shot in the top of the next inning.

The Marlins regained the advantage with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second inning before the Orioles took a 3-2 lead with two runs in the top of the third.

Brian Anderson then gave Miami a 4-3 lead with a two run single in the bottom of the third. Chance Sisco responded with a solo homer in the top of the fourth frame for the Orioles.

Villar gave the Marlins a 6-4 edge with a single in the bottom of the fourth inning, but the Orioles responded with two home runs in the sixth inning to tie the score at 6-6.

Jesus Aguilar pushed the Marlins ahead for the final time with a sacrifice fly in the seventh. Anderson added some insurance with an RBI triple in the same frame.

Pedro Severino plated the game's final run with an RBI single for the Orioles in the top of the ninth, but Baltimore could not complete a comeback.

Villar went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and a run scored in the win. Anderson went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for the Marlins. Sisco, Nunez, Anthony Santander and Hanser Alberto each recorded two hits for the Orioles.

Marlins starter Jordan Yamamoto allowed six hits and four runs in four innings. Orioles starter Wade LeBlanc allowed seven hits and six runs in 3 1/3 innings.

Miami played as the home team during the series in Baltimore because MLB had to make itinerary adjustments to multiple teams' schedules due to multiple game suspensions tied to the Marlins' outbreak.

The Marlins will face the New York Mets at 7:10 p.m. EDT Friday at Citi Field in New York City. The Orioles (5-7) will play the Washington Nationals at 6:05 p.m. EDT Friday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.