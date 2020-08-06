Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger and the team's bullpen held the Cincinnati Reds to just three hits in a win Wednesday in Cleveland. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Mike Clevinger allowed just two hits in 5 2/3 innings to lead the Cleveland Indians to a shutout win against the Cincinnati Reds in the latest chapter of the Battle of Ohio rivalry.

Clevinger also had four strikeouts in his pristine performance Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Reds and Indians combined for just seven hits in the rivalry squabble.

The Reds (5-7) and Indians (7-6) were scoreless through the first 4 1/2 innings before Cleveland finally took control. Indians second baseman Cesar Hernandez singled off Reds relief pitcher Michael Lorenzen in the bottom of the fifth frame to plate Jordan Luplow for first blood.

Jose Ramirez plated the game's only other run when he grounded into a force out in the next at-bat. Oscar Mercado came around to score on that play.

An Indians bullpen combination of Dominic Leone, Oliver Perez, James Karinchak and Brad Hand then silenced the Reds' bats for the final 3 1/3 innings. Hand earned his fourth save of the season after he pitched a perfect ninth inning.

Reds starter Tejay Antone allowed just two hits and one run in 4 1/3 innings, but took his first loss of the season.

The Reds and Indians split a two-game series in Cincinnati before the home-and-home series continued with the first of two games Wednesday in Cleveland. The Reds and Indians face off in the final game of the matchup at 6:10 p.m. EDT Thursday at Progressive Field.