Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu allowed just one hit in five innings to earn his first win of the season Wednesday in Atlanta. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Hyun-Jin Ryu bewildered batters with his elite changeup and had eight strikeouts to earn his first win as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays in a stellar showing against the Atlanta Braves.

Ryu allowed just one hit in five scoreless innings in the 2-1 win Wednesday at Truist Park in Atlanta. He allowed a total of 13 hits and eight runs in his first two starts this season for Toronto after he signed a four-year, $80 million contract with the franchise this off-season.

"My fastball and cutter got better compared to the last outing," Ryu told reporters. "My changeup, fastball, cutter -- they all improved in [Wednesday's] game. I just think I need to brush up on it a little bit more.

"One thing that I don't like is the amount of base on balls that I gave up in the outings that I've pitched, so I still need to brush up on my command and make sure that I go through the lineup more easily."

Ryu walked Ronald Acuna in his first exchange of Wednesday's contest. He retired the next three hitters he faced before he allowed his only hit of the day -- a single to Adam Duvall. The Blue Jays took a 1-0 lead on a Danny Jansen sacrifice fly in the top of the second frame.

Toronto doubled the lead on a Cavan Biggio RBI single in the fifth inning. Duvall brought in the Braves' only score with a solo home run in the seventh inning.

Bo Bichette went 2 for 4 with a run scored in the win. Biggio was 1 for 4 with an RBI. Duvall went 2 for 3 with an RBI, a run scored and a walk for the Braves.

Braves starter Sean Newcomb allowed five hits and two runs in 4 2/3 innings.

The Braves (8-5) host the Blue Jays (4-5) in the final game of the series at 7:10 p.m. EDT Thursday in Atlanta.