Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor had a triple at the plate and threw out a runner at home to end the game during a win against the San Diego Padres Wednesday in San Diego. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Chris Taylor launched a 93.3-mph throw from the outfield to get a would-be game tying run out at the plate and give the Los Angeles Dodgers a walk-off win against the San Diego Padres.

Taylor's terrific toss came in the bottom of the ninth inning in the 7-6 win Wednesday at Petco Park in San Diego.

Advertisement

"That was pretty cool. I don't think I've ever ended a game on the defensive side like that," Taylor told reporters.

The Dodgers carried a 7-5 lead going into the bottom of the final frame. Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen began the half-inning by striking out Jurickson Profar before he walked Fernando Tatis Jr. and surrendered back-to-back singles. Tatis came around to score on the second single, which cut the Dodgers' lead to one run.

Padres star Manny Machado then stepped in to face Jansen with two outs and Tommy Pham on first base and Trent Grisham on third base.

Machado then lined a Jansen cutter to left field, where it was caught by Taylor. Taylor paced the catch to perfection and planted his foot before he fired a toss toward home. The throw bounced once before it landed in Will Smith's catcher's mitt. Smith then applied a quick tag on Grisham's back just before he could touch the plate.

"He [Machado] hit it pretty low, so I felt like I got a good jump," Taylor said. "My momentum was taking me in so I tried to get rid of it as quick as I could."

RELATED Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly suspended eight games for Astros incident

Taylor also had a stellar night at the plate, as he went 2 for 4 with a triple and two runs scored in the win. Dodgers right fielder Joc Pederson went 2 for 4 with two home runs, five RBIs, three runs scored and a walk in the victory.

Tatis and Wil Myers homered for the Padres. Dodgers starter Ross Stripling allowed six hits and four runs in 5 2/3 innings to earn his third win of the season.

"Chris has done so much to help us win baseball games," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of Taylor.

"He's a manager's dream, always ready when called upon and seems to impact the game every time he's in there."

The Dodgers (9-4) won two of three games in the series against the Padres (7-6). They host the San Francisco Giants at 9:40 p.m. EDT Friday at Dodger Stadium.