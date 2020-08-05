New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) and Billy Hamilton celebrate their 3-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto reacts after having a strike called on him against the New York Mets on Wednesday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

New York Mets third baseman J.D. Davis tags out Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto as he slides into third in the fourth inning Wednesday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

New York Mets shortstop Luis Guillorme hits an RBI single in the fourth inning Wednesday against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto reacts after being called out at third base against the New York Mets in the fourth inning Wednesday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

New York Mets third baseman J.D. Davis scores around Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki in the fourth inning Wednesday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto prepares to bat against the New York Mets in the first inning Wednesday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto hits a one-run RBI double against the New York Mets in the first inning Wednesday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals star outfielder Juan Soto celebrates after hitting a one-run RBI double against the New York Mets in the first inning Wednesday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

New York Mets starting pitcher Rick Porcello pitches against the Washington Nationals in the first inning Wednesday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer pitches against the New York Mets in the first inning Wednesday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer pitches against the New York Mets in the first inning Wednesday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals ace and three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer left his start against the New York Mets after only one inning Wednesday night.

The team didn't disclose why Scherzer was removed from the game after just 27 pitches. Erick Fedde replaced him in the top of the second.

Advertisement

Scherzer wasn't as sharp as his usual self Wednesday, going to 2-0 counts against each of the Mets' first two hitters. He allowed one hit, walked one and gave up a run, and his velocity was down.

Scherzer entered the game with an 0-1 record and 2.84 ERA.

The Mets went on to earn a 3-1 win over the Nationals, highlighted by Dominic Smith's two-RBI night. Luis Guillorme had an RBI single in the fourth inning to break a 1-1 tie, and Smith plated the game-winning run in the seventh.

Nationals star outfielder Juan Soto made his 2020 debut after missing the first seven games of the season because of a positive coronavirus test hours before the team's opener against the New York Yankees.

Soto was 2-for-4 against the Mets and scored the Nationals' lone run with an RBI double in the first inning.

Mets starter Rick Porcello picked up his 150th career win Wednesday night. He struck out four and allowed one run on five hits across seven innings.

The Nationals host the Baltimore Orioles for a three-game series starting Friday, while the Mets play the Miami Marlins in a three-game set beginning the same day.