Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez allowed just two hits in five scoreless innings to beat the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Miami Marlins catcher Francisco Cervelli (29) blew a kiss to his teammates after he hit a home run in the fifth inning of a 4-0 win Tuesday in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Miami Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar hit a home run in the top of the eighth inning to help his squad beat the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Starting pitcher Pablo Lopez propelled the Miami Marlins to a shutout of the Baltimore Orioles in the team's first game since their season was paused July 26 due to a coronavirus outbreak.
Lopez allowed just two hits in five scoreless innings in the 4-0 triumph Tuesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. He also had seven strikeouts to earn his first win of the season.
"We are in this together," Lopez told reporters. "Whatever we go through, we go through as a team. The team is what showed up today.
"We have that mindset that we are going to show everyone we mean business."
The Marlins outbreak included 18 players and two coaches who tested positive for the coronavirus. At least 10 games will have to be rescheduled. The Marlins also had 17 players join their roster on Tuesday after more than half the squad had to return to Miami for quarantine.
"It felt good, obviously, to get a win," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "We've been through a lot. It felt good to get out there. We didn't quite know how we were going to react."
Marlins catcher Francisco Cervelli gave his squad a 1-0 lead Tuesday with a 369-foot solo home run in the top of the fifth inning. Jon Berti pushed the Marlins' lead to 2-0 with an RBI single in the top of the next inning. The Marlins added another run in the frame with a fielder's choice.
Miami then faces Baltimore in the second game of a double-header at 8:05 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
