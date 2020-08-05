Miami Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar hit a home run in the top of the eighth inning to help his squad beat the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Starting pitcher Pablo Lopez propelled the Miami Marlins to a shutout of the Baltimore Orioles in the team's first game since their season was paused July 26 due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Lopez allowed just two hits in five scoreless innings in the 4-0 triumph Tuesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. He also had seven strikeouts to earn his first win of the season.

"We are in this together," Lopez told reporters. "Whatever we go through, we go through as a team. The team is what showed up today.

"We have that mindset that we are going to show everyone we mean business."

The Marlins outbreak included 18 players and two coaches who tested positive for the coronavirus. At least 10 games will have to be rescheduled. The Marlins also had 17 players join their roster on Tuesday after more than half the squad had to return to Miami for quarantine.

"It felt good, obviously, to get a win," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "We've been through a lot. It felt good to get out there. We didn't quite know how we were going to react."

Marlins catcher Francisco Cervelli gave his squad a 1-0 lead Tuesday with a 369-foot solo home run in the top of the fifth inning. Jon Berti pushed the Marlins' lead to 2-0 with an RBI single in the top of the next inning. The Marlins added another run in the frame with a fielder's choice.

Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar then blasted a 414-foot homer to left field in the eighth inning for the final run of the game.

Berti went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored for the Marlins. Orioles center fielder Austin Hays went 2 for 3 in the loss.

The Marlins (3-1) face the Orioles (5-4) in the second game of the series at 5:05 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Baltimore.

Miami then faces Baltimore in the second game of a double-header at 8:05 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.