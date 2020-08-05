Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies' batting average slipped to .159 after he was held without a hit in the Braves' 10-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves placed All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies and designated hitter Matt Adams on the 10-day injured list, the team announced Wednesday.

In another move, the Braves said outfielder Nick Markakis was reinstated from the restricted list. Markakis announced July 29 that he was returning to the club, three weeks after opting out of the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns.

Advertisement

Albies' batting average slipped to .159 after he was held without a hit in the Braves' 10-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. He was in a 2-for-21 slump as he attempted to play with a bruised right wrist.

Adams has served as the Braves' designated hitter and has made two starts at first base this season. He belted a home run in the second inning Tuesday night before exiting the game with a strained left hamstring.

Charlie Culberson is replacing Albies at second base in Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays. Marcell Ozuna will serve as the designated hitter, while Austin Riley moves to first and Adam Duvall to left field.

Freddie Freeman, the Braves' typical starter at first base, is out of the lineup Wednesday. Markakis is not in the starting lineup in his return to the active roster.

The Braves also recalled catcher Alex Jackson, creating depth at the position if Tyler Flowers or Travis d'Arnaud move to designated hitter.