Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Stephen Piscotty clubbed a walk-off grand slam and top prospect Jesus Luzardo had a dominant debut as a starter to lead the Oakland Athletics to a dramatic victory against the Texas Rangers.

The Athletics and Rangers entered the bottom of the ninth inning tied at 1-1 Tuesday at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. Piscotty then belted the first pitch he saw to deep center field, with the bases filled, for a 5-1 triumph Tuesday at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif.

"Any time you do something like that it's significant," Piscotty told reporters. "You play for moments like that.

"It's an incredible memory to have forever."

Rangers relief pitcher Edinson Volquez walked Matt Olson to start the final half inning. He then allowed a single to Matt Chapman before he issued another walk to Matt Canha. Volquez forced a bases-loaded pop-up out from Robbie Grossman and then was replaced by Jesse Chavez.

Chavez threw an 87.4-mph sinker on his first pitch to Piscotty. The Athletics' right fielder put his bat on the ball, which was low in the strike zone, and sent the pitch just to the left of the 400-foot sign in center field.

The 414-foot grand slam traveled 103.3 mph and left the field in 5.6 seconds, according to Statcast.

"I was just trying to get the ball in the outfield," Piscotty said. "I knew I had done that, but had no idea it was going to carry all the way out."

Luzardo, the top prospect in the Athletics' organization, allowed just two hits in five scoreless innings in his MLB debut as a starting pitcher. He also had five strikeouts and two walks, but was not on record for a decision. Athletics reliever Liam Hendriks earned the win with a no-hit ninth inning performance.

Todd Frazier put the Rangers on the board with an RBI double in the top of the sixth frame. Chapman answered with a game-tying solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning before Piscotty cleared the bases for the victory.

Chapman went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI in the win. Piscotty went 2 for 3 with four RBIs, a run scored, a walk and a strikeout. Tony Kemp also had two hits in the win.

Frazier went 2 for 4 with an RBI in the loss. Rangers third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa went 2 for 2. Rangers starter Lance Lynn allowed just three hits and one run in 6 1/3 innings, but was not on record for a decision. Volquez allowed a hit and three runs in 1/3 of an inning to take his first loss of 2020.

The Athletics will host the Rangers at 9:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Oakland Coliseum.