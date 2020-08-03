Atlanta Braves ace Mike Soroka was making his third start of the season Monday. He entered the game with a 1.59 ERA and eight strikeouts across 11 1/3 innings. Pool Photo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Soroka had to be assisted off the field in the third inning of Monday's game against the New York Mets after suffering a torn Achilles tendon.

Soroka sustained the non-contact injury after delivering a pitch to Mets designated hitter J.D. Davis, who sent a ground ball toward Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman. Soroka immediately broke toward first to cover the bag, but he went down on his first step off the mound.

The 2019 All-Star selection appeared to injure his right Achilles tendon. A replay from the broadcast showed something pop in Soroka's right calf or Achilles area as he began to move toward first base.

Soroka attempted to walk for a couple of steps before dropping to his knees. The 22-year-old right-hander was helped to the dugout with the assistance of a team trainer and manager Brian Snitker.

Following the game, the Braves confirmed that Soroka suffered a torn right Achilles tendon and will miss the remainder of the season.

Soroka's injury is a major blow to the National League East-leading Braves, who had won five straight games entering Monday's contest against the Mets.

Soroka made his first opening day start for the Braves after posting a 13-4 record and 2.68 ERA last season. He finished second in the NL Rookie of the Year voting and sixth for the Cy Young Award.

Soroka was making his third start of the season Monday. He entered the game with a 1.59 ERA and eight strikeouts across 11 1/3 innings.

He allowed three hits, walked four and was charged with four earned runs in 2 1/3 innings before departing Monday's game. Chris Rusin replaced Soroka.

The Mets beat the Braves 7-2 to snap their five-game winning streak.