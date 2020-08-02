The St. Louis Cardinals will play all four of their next games in Detroit, with a doubleheader set for Wednesday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- As MLB teams continue to deal with the coronavirus, the St. Louis Cardinals are preparing for their latest round of COVID-19 testing to reveal more positive results.

League sources told ESPN, MLB Media and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the Cardinals' test results from Saturday and Sunday morning are expected to come back with multiple positives.

Sunday's testing is being fast-tracked, according to ESPN. The Cardinals released a statement Sunday saying they don't anticipate any updates until Monday.

"The team is still awaiting additional results from recent COVID-19 testing, and based on the timing of those test results, we do not anticipate having any updates until tomorrow," the Cardinals said. "The team will remain in Milwaukee tonight as planned."

On Saturday, Cardinals President John Mozeliak said the team had one player and three staff members test positive, while four more members of the club had inconclusive results. The inconclusive results came from one player and three staffers.

Due to the positive tests and pending results, the Cardinals have been isolated from each other since arriving in Milwaukee for a three-game weekend series that was supposed to start Friday. The Cardinals' three games against the Brewers were postponed.

The Cardinals' upcoming four-game series against the Detroit Tigers was scheduled to be a home-and-home. Instead, the Cardinals announced they will play all four matchups in Detroit, with a doubleheader set for Wednesday.

St. Louis' extra off day Monday will allow the team to conduct more testing to help reduce the spread of the virus. The Cardinals' series against the Tigers is set to begin Tuesday night.