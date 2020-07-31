Detroit Tigers veteran Miguel Cabrera now needs just 20 home runs to reach 500 for his career after he hit two against the Kansas City Royals Thursday in Detroit. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Miguel Cabrera turned back the clock with his first game with multiple home runs since 2016 with two long balls in a Detroit Tigers loss to the Kansas City Royals in Detroit.

Cabrera, 37, went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored in the 5-3 loss Thursday at Comerica Park. The 18-year veteran is now hitting .154 with three home runs and four RBIs in seven games this season.

The Royals (3-4) had a 1-0 lead after an RBI single from Ryan O'Hearn in the first inning before Cabrera came up to bat as the third hitter in the bottom of the frame. The two-time MVP and 11-time All-Star settled in against Royals starter Brady Singer.

Cabrera took a fastball for a strike before Singer tossed in an 84.8-mph slider. Cabrera smashed the pitch to right field, where it landed just to the left of the foul pole. The 365-foot solo shot had an exit velocity of 99 mph and left the field in 5.4 seconds, according to Statcast.

Franchy Cordero gave the Royals a 2-1 lead with an RBI single in the top of the next inning. Jonathan Schoop tied the game for the Tigers with a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth frame.

The Royals pushed their lead to 5-2 as the game entered the bottom of the eighth inning. Schoop began the half inning with a fly out to center field. Cabrera then stepped in to face Royals relief pitcher Ian Kennedy.

Cabrera missed on a 93.3-mph fastball on the first pitch of the exchange. He then took a ball to even the count at 1-1. Kennedy then tossed in a 78.5-mph knuckle curveball. Cabrera raked the off-speed offering to left field, sending the 387-foot homer just over the Tigers bullpen. That blast left the field in 4.3 seconds at 104 mph.

Cabrera now has 480 career home runs. The future Hall of Famer has a .314 batting average for his career, the best among active MLB players. Cabrera is just 181 hits away from 3,000 for his career.

The Tigers (4-3) host the St. Louis Cardinals in the first game of a four-game series at 7:10 p.m. EDT Monday at Comerica Park.