Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies haven't played since Sunday due to the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the MLB schedule. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies have postponed their weekend series against the Toronto Blue Jays after two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

Philadelphia tested coaches and players Wednesday and received the results Thursday. The Phillies said one of the staff members who tested positive is a coach and the other is a member of the home clubhouse staff.

The Phillies canceled all activity at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia until further notice.

The Phillies have not played since they finished a three-game series against the Miami Marlins Sunday in Philadelphia. The Marlins also have not played since that game amid a team outbreak, which has included 17 players and several coaches who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Marlins and the Phillies each have had seven games postponed so far. The Marlins still haven't left Philadelphia since the team arrived in the city last Thursday. Miami's season has been put on hold by Major League Baseball until at least Monday.

The Phillies' next series is scheduled to start Tuesday against the Marlins in Miami.

Philadelphia's positive tests come after MLB said Tuesday that the Marlins had been the only team to report positive tests for on-field personnel among the league's 30 clubs from Friday through Tuesday.

Seven MLB teams have had their schedules impacted so far from games postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Washington Nationals are scheduled to face the Blue Jays at 4:05 p.m. EDT Thursday, but had their weekend series against the Marlins postponed. The New York Yankees and Phillies had been scheduled to play Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, before those games were postponed.

The Marlins had been scheduled to host the Baltimore Orioles Monday and Tuesday before a road trip to Baltimore on Wednesday and Thursday, before those series were put off, in addition to the Marlins' weekend series against the Nationals.

The Marlins are scheduled to face the New York Mets from Aug. 7 to 9.