Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave his team a 1-0 lead with a second-inning home run against the Washington Nationals Tuesday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Toronto Blue Jays phenom Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his first home run of 2020 in a 5-1 win against the World Series champion Washington Nationals in Washington, D.C.

Guerrero's solo shot came in the second inning of the victory Tuesday at Nationals Park. The Blue Jays designated hitter went 1 for 3 with an RBI, a run scored, a walk and a strikeout in the win.

The Blue Jays and Nationals went hitless in the first inning before Guerrero settled in against Nationals starter Austin Voth to start the second frame.

Guerrero worked an even 1-1 count against the Nationals' right-handed pitcher before Voth tossed in an 86.2-mph slider. Guerrero pounced on the pitch and belted the ball toward left field. The 385-foot home run just managed to clear the outfield fence before it landed in the Blue Jays bullpen.

Guerrero's long ball left the field in 5.5 seconds and had an exit velocity of 99 mph, according to Statcast.

Adam Eaton singled in the Nationals' lone run in the bottom of the third inning. Toronto's Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a solo home run in the top of the fourth frame for a 2-1 edge. Teoscar Hernandez and Rowdy Tellez Jr. each added RBI singles to cushion the Blue Jays' lead down the stretch.

Tanner Roark allowed three hits and one run in five innings to pick up his first win of 2020. Voth took the loss after he allowed four hits and three runs in five innings.

Nationals shortstop Trea Turner was the only player to collect multiple hits in the affair. Turner went 2 for 3 with a run scored and a walk.

Guerrero -- the former No. 1 prospect in baseball -- is hitting .238 with one home run and one RBI in 21 at-bats this season. He has five hits in five games in 2020. He hit .272 with 15 home runs and 69 RBIs in 123 games last season.

The Nationals host the Blue Jays in the third game of the four-game series at 6:05 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Nationals Park.