July 28 (UPI) -- Six-time All-Star Ryan Braun hit a game-tying, two-run double in the ninth inning to help the Milwaukee Brewers stage a comeback victory in extra innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pirates led 5-1 before the Brewers started the rally and earned the 6-5 triumph Monday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Braun went 0 for 3 in his first game of the season. He went 1 for 6 in Monday's win.

"Brauny's first hit of the year," Brewers manager Craig Counsell told reporters.

"His first couple of at-bats probably didn't go the way he wanted them, but that's Ryan Braun, and he came through in a big way like we know he's going to."

Colin Moran hit a second-inning home run to give the Pirates a 1-0 lead. Lorenzo cain then tied the game in the top of the seventh frame with an RBI single for the Brewers.

Moran homered for a second time in the bottom of the seventh frame to spark a big inning for Pittsburgh. Jarrod Dyson followed with a two-run single before the Pirates got another run on a wild pitch.

Pittsburgh carried the four-run lead into the top of the last inning before the Pirates bullpen found trouble. Justin Smoak singled off Michael Feliz to spark the rally. Feliz struck out Logan Morrison before he allowed a walk to Eric Sogard. The Pirates relief pitcher then allowed a Cain single to load the bases.

Feliz hit Keston Hiura with a pitch in the next at-bat, bringing in Smoak for Milwaukee's second run. Brewers star Christian Yelich then smacked a ground ball to first base, which allowed Sogard to score.

Pittsburgh then pulled Feliz out of the game and replaced him with Kyle Crick to face Braun. Crick earned a 1-2 lead in the count against Braun before he tossed in a 76.1-mph slider. Braun knocked the offering to left field and plated Cain and Hiura to tie the game at 5-5.

Brewers pitcher Josh Hader shut the Pirates hitters down in the bottom of the ninth frame to force extra innings. Both teams began with a runner on second base when they hit in the 10th inning, but neither squad could take advantage of the new rule change.

Brock Holt started at second base for the Brewers in the top of the 11th inning. Sogard brought in Holt with an RBI double to leadoff the inning. Brewers pitcher David Phelps retired each of the final three Pirates batters in the bottom of the frame to earn the win.

Cain, Hiura and Avisail Garcia each had two hits for the Brewers. Moran was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Pirates.

The Pirates (1-3) host the Brewers (2-2) in the second game of the series at 7:05 p.m. EDT Tuesday at PNC Park.