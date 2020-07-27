Home plate umpire Jordan Baker ejected Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Derek Holland in the third inning of the Pirates' win against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton (L) and home plate umpire Jordan Baker (R) argued while they stood six feet apart and wore masks Sunday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Home plate umpire Jordan Baker (L) and Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton (R) abided by social distance guidelines when they argued at home plate during a game Sunday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton and umpire Jordan Baker participated in the first socially distanced on-field argument since Major League Baseball started its shortened season during a Pirates win in St. Louis.

Shelton and Baker each calmly slid up their masks before they met near home plate Sunday at Busch Stadium.

Advertisement

Baker motioned toward the Pirates dugout to eject Pirates pitcher Derek Holland to spark the screaming sequence. Holland -- who was in a row of seats above the dugout -- had screamed at Baker for the umpire's judgment on balls and strikes in the third inning of the affair.

Shelton then left the dugout to voice his displeasure with the calls and ejection. The Pirates manager pulled up his mask to cover his mouth and nose before he left the area. Baker pulled a mask out of his pocket and put it on his face before he addressed Shelton.

RELATED Toronto Blue Jays to play home games in Buffalo amid pandemic

The two men then stayed about 6 feet from each other as they argued. Shelton backed up a few times to maintain the distance, as his mask slowly slid off of his face. Baker also used his hat to cover his face. Baker and Shelton separated after they each voiced their opinions, with the Pirates manager avoiding an ejection from the home plate official.

"We were trying to stay distanced, which we both were aware of," Shelton told reporters. "Then, his mask broke midway through it, so I wanted to make sure that my mask stayed up.

"He was great. He handled it professionally. He ended up ejecting Derek Holland, which ... those kinds of things happen. I think it was the first time when we both were in an unknown area."

The Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 on Sunday in St. Louis. Colin Moran and Jose Osuna each homered for the Pirates.

The triumph was the first of Shelton's career as a Major League Baseball manager.