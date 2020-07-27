Starting pitcher Jose Urena was among four Miami Marlins players who tested positive Sunday for the coronavirus before the team canceled its Monday home opener. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- The Miami Marlins' Monday matchup against the Baltimore Orioles in Miami has been canceled after multiple Marlins players tested positive for COVID-19.

Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and USA Today that as many as 14 Marlins players and coaches tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days.

Miami (2-1) played the Philadelphia Phillies in their first three games of the season from Friday through Sunday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

The Marlins stayed in Philadelphia on Sunday night and were scheduled to fly to Miami on Monday. Instead, the Marlins chose to remain in Philadelphia.

Marlins pitcher Jose Urena was scheduled to start Sunday before he was removed from the rotation after testing positive. He was among four Marlins players who tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly said after the game that the team "never considered not playing" after members learned about the positive tests.

"We are taking risks every day," Mattingley said. "That's what the players all around the league are doing. You travel all the time, in planes, buses, different hotels."

Mattingly also said "it was a lot scarier" to play games on the road amid the coronavirus.

"It feels safer in Miami than anywhere," Mattingly said. "You feel safe at the ballpark and safe with my surroundings going home. It's a lot scarier on the road. You just don't feel near as comfortable.

"At home we know, we've dealt with it the whole time there. We know the places to get food and all the stuff. It's not the same."

The Marlins were scheduled to host the Orioles on Monday and Tuesday in Miami. The team was scheduled to travel to face the Orioles in Baltimore on Wednesday and Thursday.