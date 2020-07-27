Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco allowed five hits and two runs in six innings against the Kansas City Royals Sunday in Cleveland. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Carlos Carrasco and Jose Ramirez led the Cleveland Indians to a dominant win against the Kansas City Royals, with the Indians pitcher striking out 10 and Ramirez hitting two home runs in the victory.

It had been 423 days since Carrasco last started a game for the Indians after the pitcher battled leukemia and struggled to get back to form in the rotation. The 33-year-old MLB veteran was brilliant Sunday at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Advertisement

"I think this is a good sign," said Carrasco, who allowed just five hits and two runs in the 9-2 win. "Like I said before, we've got a good rotation. And you guys know -- and we know -- we strike out a lot of people. I like to strike out a lot of people, too."

Franmil Reyes plated Ramirez with an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning to give the Indians a 1-0 edge. Domingo Santana added another run for the Indians when he brought in Carlos Santana with another RBI single in the same frame.

RELATED Enrique Hernandez leads Dodgers past Giants

Ramirez increased the Indians' lead to 3-0 with an RBI single in the third inning. Francisco Lindor then brought in Ramirez with an RBI double for a 4-0 edge. Salvador Perez got the Royals on the board with an RBI single in the top of the next inning before Ramirez went deep for his first home run of the day.

The Indians designated hitter settled in against Royals relief pitcher Kevin McCarthy during the exchange. McCarthy earned a 1-2 lead in the count before he tossed an 89.5-mph fastball to Ramirez. The Indians slugger smashed the offering over the right center field fence for a three-run homer. The 382-foot blast left the field at 97.5 mph, according to Statcast.

Whit Merrifield had an RBI single for the Royals in the top of the fifth frame to make the score 7-2 before Ramirez returned to the plate for another home run. That solo shot came off a slider from Royals relief pitcher Richard Lovelady. Ramirez's second homer traveled an estimated 394 feet and had an exit velocity of 106.4 mph.

Ramirez went 3 for 5 with four RBIs and four runs scored in the win. Indians outfielder Domingo Santana went 3 for 3 with one RBI in the win.

"[Carrasco] looked to me like he was just taking the ball to go win," Indians manager Terry Francona told reporters.

The Indians (2-1) host the Chicago White Sox at 7:10 p.m. EDT Monday at Progressive Field. The Royals (1-2) face the Detroit Tigers at 7:10 p.m. EDT Monday at Comerica Park in Detroit.