U.S. President Donald Trump plays catch with Mariano Rivera, the MLB Hall of Fame closer from the New York Yankees, to mark Opening Day of the Major League Baseball season on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Sunday that he no longer will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the New York Yankees' game against the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 15.

Trump wrote on Twitter that he can't make it to New York for the matchup because of his "strong focus" on the coronavirus pandemic and the economy. He promised to "make it later in the season."

Advertisement

During a White House coronavirus briefing Thursday, Trump said he had accepted an invitation from Yankees President Randy Levine to throw out the first pitch. According to ESPN, the club later confirmed that Trump would perform the pregame ceremony at some point in the 2020 season.

On Thursday, Trump noted there wouldn't be a crowd at Yankee Stadium, referring to MLB banning fans from attending games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump has yet to throw out a first pitch at a MLB game since taking office, a presidential tradition that dates back to William Howard Taft in 1910. Since then, every U.S. president has performed the honor at least once at a major league game.

After halting spring training in mid-March, MLB shortened its regular season from 162 games to 60 this year.

The season began Thursday with a matchup between the Washington Nationals and Yankees, during which Dr. Anthony Fauci -- the nation's top infectious diseases expert -- threw out the first pitch.